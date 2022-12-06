The 2022 World Cup knockout rounds continue as the quarterfinals begin on Friday with just eight teams remaining. England, France, Argentina, Netherlands, Brazil, Croatia, Morroco and Portugal are still in the running to lift the coveted cup, but there are still plenty of games to take place before that moment arrives. The final is set for Sunday, Dec. 18 at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

Here's everything you need to know about when the final will be played and where things stand:

Viewing info

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18 | Time: 10 a.m.ET

Sunday, Dec. 18 | 10 a.m.ET Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar TV: Fox and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Why is it being played in December?



The biggest game in soccer will be held in mid-December for the first time. Traditionally a summer event, the 2022 World Cup made a pivot in the schedule for November and December -- winter months in Qatar -- in order to avoid dangerous temperatures for players. The World Cup final has consistently been staged on Sundays, all but two of the finals have been played on that day.

The mid-winter final is deep in the holiday season for many across the globe. December 18 is also the National Day of Qatar, or Al-Yawm al-Watani li-Qaṭar, which is also known as "Founder's Day." As two teams kick off on December 18, it will also mark one week till Christmas, as well as the start of Hanukkah.

The contenders

France are reigning 2018 World Cup champions and two-time title holders. Argentina have also won the World Cup twice, and Brazil are five-time World Cup champions. England are among the final eight teams to add another World Cup to their trophy case but have not won since 1966. Portugal, Morocco and the Netherlands have never won the tournament, although the Dutch have been runners-up three times.

Nation World Cup titles Years Won Brazil 5 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002 France 2 1998, 2018 Argentina 2 1978, 1986 England 1 1966





There are still two rounds of knockout games to determine the two finalists. Quarterfinals begin Dec. 9, and semifinals kick off on Dec. 13.

Here's the schedule the rest of the way:

Quarterfinals

All times Eastern

Friday, Dec. 9

Croatia vs. Brazil, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Netherlands vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)



Saturday, Dec. 10

Morocco vs. Portugal, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

England vs. France, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Netherlands/Argentina vs. Croatia/Brazil, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Wednesday, Dec. 14

England/France vs. Morocco/Portugal, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Third Place

Saturday, Dec. 17

Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Final

Sunday, Dec. 18

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)