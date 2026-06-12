World Cup Footy Fix: USMNT and Canada kick off on Friday, Brazil in action Saturday, Germany Sunday

The World Cup has finally started! We're into the second day of action at the most anticipated soccer tournament in the world. Co-hosts Mexico got the World Cup underway with a nice 2–0 victory over South Africa in the tournament opener, followed by South Korea's 2–1 win over Czechia. But today, the spotlight shifts to the United States. The moment has arrived for Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT to make its World Cup debut and the wait is over. I'm Francesco Porzio with the latest.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, June 12

🏆 World Cup: Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 3 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🏆 World Cup: United States vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m. ➡️ FOX

Saturday, June 13

🏆 World Cup: Qatar vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🏆 World Cup: Brazil vs. Morocco, 6 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🏆 World Cup: Haiti vs. Scotland, 9 p.m. ➡️ FOX

Sunday, June 14

🏆 World Cup: Australia vs. Turkiye, 12 a.m. ➡️ FS1

🏆 World Cup: Germany vs. Curacao, 1 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🏆 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Japan, 4 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🏆 World Cup: Coite d'Ivoire vs. Ecuador, 7 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🏆 World Cup: Sweden vs. Tunisia, 10 p.m. ➡️ FS1

📺 Also don't miss USL action as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC take on Sacramento Republic FC Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

⚽ The Forward Line

🇺🇸 Mauricio Pochettino ahead of opener

Getty Images

The United States will kick off their tournament on Friday when they will meet Paraguay in the first match of their World Cup. The side coached by Mauricio Pochettino will meet Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye in the group stage of their home competition, the second time they host the World Cup after 1994. Since then, soccer in the United States has undergone a remarkable transformation. The growth of a new domestic league, the arrival of world-class stars, and a much deeper understanding and appreciation of the game across the country have all helped elevate the sport to new heights. However, this new reality also brings greater expectations and pressure for the team led by Argentine head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who addressed the media ahead of Thursday's opening match during his pre-game press conference.:

Pochettino: "For me, success is winning. Win tomorrow and win after that and win. If we don't arrive to the final and we don't win the World Cup, to talk about [being] successful is - I don't know … When we signed here, it's because we wanted to come here and to be involved in that unique event, but with the possibility to compete well and believe in winning. Believe in winning."

The head coach signed for the USMNT in 2024 after his spells at Tottenham, PSG and Chelsea, and is widely considered one of the best managers around the world. Pochettino reflected on his journey that brought him to the opening match on Friday:

Pochettino: "When we signed in September of 2024, in that moment, we started to play in the World Cup, but we wanted the players to start to play and the organization, too, but it was so difficult to put all in the same line. I think [in] the end, being consistent in our fight, I think that is why we can say we arrive in a very good condition and I'm so proud [of] the players. All the players that were involved in that process, in one year and a half to today, I think they are much better players. The mindset starts to change, and I think they embrace the culture of that country that is being the No. 1 in [being] competitive and not to play friendly games -- playing non-official games or official games -- and I think that is a massive step and it's going to be massive for the future."

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📺 All Episodes Now Streaming

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver real-time reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of live programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.