World Cup Group C scenarios: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland chase qualification while Haiti is already eliminated

It was supposed to be the group of death, and we were right. Brazil, Morocco and Scotland will fight until the very end to decide their paths at the knockout stages, while Haiti have been already eliminated despite a positive opening World Cup debut against Scotland. Morocco will meet them while Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil will face Scotland in one of the most exciting matches of the first phase of the soccer tournament. The first two teams qualify for the next round alongside the eight-highest third placed of the 12 groups. Let's take a look at the current situation of the standings entering the last matchday:

Group C standings

Pos Team GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Brazil 2 1 1 0 4 1 +3 4 2 Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 3 Scotland 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 4 Haiti 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0

Schedule and scores

Saturday, June 13

Brazil 1, Morocco 1

Scotland 1, Haiti 0

Friday, June 19

Morocco 1, Scotland 0

Brazil 3, Haiti 0

Wednesday, June 24

Scotland vs. Brazil, 6 p.m.

Morocco vs. Haiti, 6 p.m.

World Cup group standings tiebreakers

Most points obtained in group matches played between the tied teams Superior goal difference in the group matches played between the tied teams Most goals scored in the group matches played between the tied teams Superior goal difference in all group matches Most goals scored in all group matches Best team conduct score in all group matches (taking into account yellow cards and red cards) FIFA World Ranking

Brazil scenarios

Brazil in first place: Win vs. Scotland and keep goal differential with Morocco.

Win vs. Scotland and keep goal differential with Morocco. Brazil in second place: Draw vs. Scotland, Morocco win vs. Haiti.

Draw vs. Scotland, Morocco win vs. Haiti. Brazil in second place: Lose vs. Scotland and keep goal differential with Morocco.



Lose vs. Scotland and keep goal differential with Morocco. Brazil in third place: Lose vs. Scotland and don't keep goal differential with Morocco.

Lose vs. Scotland and don't keep goal differential with Morocco. If Brazil and Morocco end up tied on points and goal differential, total goals scored would be the next tiebreaker.

Morocco scenarios

Morocco in first place: Win vs. Haiti and Brazil don't win vs. Scotland.

Win vs. Haiti and Brazil don't win vs. Scotland. Morocco in second place: Win vs. Haiti and Brazil keep the goal differential.

Win vs. Haiti and Brazil keep the goal differential. Morocco in third place: Draw or los vs. Haiti, Scotland win vs. Brazil and Brazil keep the goal differential.

Draw or los vs. Haiti, Scotland win vs. Brazil and Brazil keep the goal differential. If Brazil and Morocco end up tied on points and goal differential, total goals scored would be the next tiebreaker.

Scotland scenarios

Scotland in first place: Win vs. Brazil, Morocco don't win vs. Haiti

Win vs. Brazil, Morocco don't win vs. Haiti Scotland in second place: Win vs. Brazil, Morocco win vs. Haiti.



Win vs. Brazil, Morocco win vs. Haiti. Scotland in third place: Draw or lose vs. Brazil.

Haiti: Eliminated