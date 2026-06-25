World Cup Group D scenarios: United States win the group, Paraguay and Australia chase round of 32

The United States have already clinched a place in the round of 32 with one game to go as the side coached by Mauricio Pochettino managed to win Group D with two wins against Paraguay and Australia, while Vincenzo Montella's Turkiye were one of the disappointments of the World Cup are were already eliminated. The only question remaining is which of Australia and Paraguay will secure direct qualification as the group runners-up, and which will advance as one of the tournament's eight best third-placed teams. While the top two teams in each group automatically qualify for the next round, the eight highest-ranked third-placed teams across the tournament's 12 groups also progress to the knockout stage. Let's take a look at the current situation of the standings entering the last matchday.

Group D

Pos Team GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 United States 2 2 0 0 6 1 +5 6 2 Australia 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 3 Paraguay 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3 4 Turkiye 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0

Schedule and scores

Friday, June 12

USA 4, Paraguay 1

Saturday, June 13

Australia 2, Turkiye 0

Friday, June 19

USA 2, Australia 0

Paraguay 1, Turkiye 0

Thursday, June 25

Turkiye vs. USA, 10 p.m.

Paraguay vs. Australia, 10 p.m.

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World Cup group standings tiebreakers

Most points obtained in group matches played between the tied teams Superior goal difference in the group matches played between the tied teams Most goals scored in the group matches played between the tied teams Superior goal difference in all group matches Most goals scored in all group matches Best team conduct score in all group matches (taking into account yellow cards and red cards) FIFA World Ranking

United States scenarios

The USMNT have already won the group with one game in advance.

with one game in advance. They will likely meet Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Round of 32 on July 1, pending official confirmation by FIFA.

Australia scenarios

Australia in second place: Win or draw vs. Paraguay

Win or draw vs. Paraguay Australia in third place: Lose to Paraguay

Paraguay scenarios

Paraguay in second place: Win vs. Australia

Win vs. Australia Paraguay in third place: Draw or lose vs. Australia

Turkiye: Eliminated