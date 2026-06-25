World Cup Group E scenarios: Ivory Coast, Ecuador and Curacao race for a spot; Germany qualified

All four teams of Group E are still in the race for a spot in the World Cup's round of 32. While Germany have already clinched a place in the next round after winning the two opening games of the group, Ivory Coast, Ecuador and Curacao can all hope for a place in the next round. The German giants won their two matches against Curacao and Ivory Coast, while the African team won 1-0 against Ecuador before losing to Julian Nagelsmann's side. Curacao are one of the greatest stories of this tournament, especially after clinching their first-ever point after drawing against Ecuador, only a few days after losing 7-1 to Germany at their first-ever World Cup match. With qualification still mathematically possible, Curacao head into the final matchday dreaming of an outcome that would rank among the greatest shocks in World Cup history. The first two teams qualify for the next round alongside the eight highest third-placed teams of the 12 groups. Let's take a look at the current situation of the standings entering the last matchday:

Group E

PosPosition Team GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Germany 2 2 0 0 9 2 +7 6 2 Ivory Coast 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 3 Ecuador 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 4 Curacao 2 0 1 1 1 7 -6 1

Schedule and scores

Sunday, June 14

Germany 7, Curacao 1

Ivory Coast 1, Ecuador 0

Saturday, June 20

Germany 2, Ivory Coast 1

Ecuador 0, Curacao 0

Thursday, June 25

Ecuador vs. Germany, 4 p.m.

Curacao vs. Ivory Coast, 4 p.m.

World Cup group standings tiebreakers

Most points obtained in group matches played between the tied teams Superior goal difference in the group matches played between the tied teams Most goals scored in the group matches played between the tied teams Superior goal difference in all group matches Most goals scored in all group matches Best team conduct score in all group matches (taking into account yellow cards and red cards) FIFA World Ranking

Germany scenarios

Qualified as group winners.

Germany will face a third-place team from Group A, B, C, D, or F at Boston Stadium on June 29.

Ivory Coast scenarios

Ivory Coast in second place: Win or draw vs. Curacao.

Win or draw vs. Curacao. Ivory Coast in third place: Lose to Curacao, Ecuador don't win vs. Germany.

Ecuador scenarios

Ecuador in second place: Win vs. Germany, Ivory Coast lose to Curacao.

Win vs. Germany, Ivory Coast lose to Curacao. Ecuador in third place: Same results as Ivory Coast (win or draw), win tiebreaker with Curacao.

Curacao scenarios

Curacao in second place: Win vs. Ivory Coast, Ecuador don't win vs. Germany

Win vs. Ivory Coast, Ecuador don't win vs. Germany Curacao in third place: Lose vs. Ivory Coast, Ecuador lose vs. Germany and win tiebreaker with Ecuador.