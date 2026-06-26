World Cup Group G scenarios: Egypt, Iran, Belgium and New Zealand still in contention

Group G at the World Cup is one of the most interesting ones to watch ahead of the last matchday of the group stage as all the teams have a chance to advance to the next round, which will start on Sunday. Egypt has enjoyed an impressive start to the tournament, following up its opening-match draw against Belgium with a victory over New Zealand. Another win, this time against Iran, would seal first place in Group G and cap a strong group-stage campaign. Belgium, meanwhile, have been one of the biggest disappointments of the World Cup so far. Tipped by many as one of the contenders entering the tournament, the Red Devils have managed just two draws from their opening two matches and head into the final group game under immense pressure, but with their hopes of reaching the round of 32 still alive.

Let's take a look at the current situation with the standings entering the last matchday. While the top two teams in each group automatically qualify for the next round, the eight highest-ranked third-placed teams across the tournament's 12 groups also progress to the knockout stage:

Group G

Pos Team GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Egypt 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 2 Iran 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 3 Belgium 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 4 New Zealand 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1

Schedule and scores

Monday, June 15

Belgium 1, Egypt 1

Iran 2, New Zealand 2

Sunday, June 21

Belgium 0, Iran 0

Egypt 3, New Zealand 1

Friday, June 26

Egypt vs. Iran, 11 p.m.

New Zealand vs. Belgium, 11 p.m.

Egypt scenarios

Egypt in first place: Win vs. Iran.

Win vs. Iran. Egypt in first place: Draw vs. Iran and win tiebreakers if Belgium win vs. New Zealand.

Draw vs. Iran and win tiebreakers if Belgium win vs. New Zealand. Egypt in second place: Defeat vs. Iran and Belgium don't win vs. New Zealand.

Defeat vs. Iran and Belgium don't win vs. New Zealand. Egypt in third place: Lose vs. Iran and Belgium win vs. New Zealand.

Iran scenarios

Iran in first place: Win vs. Egypt; If Belgium win, they win at tiebreakers.

Win vs. Egypt; If Belgium win, they win at tiebreakers. Iran in second place: Draw vs. Egypt and Belgium draw or lose vs. Saudi Arabia; Win tiebreakers with Belgium if they draw as well.

Draw vs. Egypt and Belgium draw or lose vs. Saudi Arabia; Win tiebreakers with Belgium if they draw as well. Iran in second place: Win vs. Egypt; If Belgium win, they lose at tiebreakers.

Win vs. Egypt; If Belgium win, they lose at tiebreakers. Iran in third place: Draw vs. Egypt and Belgium draw vs. Saudi Arabia; Lose tiebreakers with Belgium.

Draw vs. Egypt and Belgium draw vs. Saudi Arabia; Lose tiebreakers with Belgium. Iran in fourth place: Lose vs. Egypt; New Zealand win vs. Belgium and lose tiebreakers with Belgium.

Belgium scenarios

Belgium in first place: Win vs. New Zealand; If Iran win, they win at tiebreakers.

Win vs. New Zealand; If Iran win, they win at tiebreakers. Belgium in second place: Draw vs. New Zealand and Iran draw or lose vs. Saudi Arabia; Win tiebreakers with Iran if they draw as well.

Draw vs. New Zealand and Iran draw or lose vs. Saudi Arabia; Win tiebreakers with Iran if they draw as well. Belgium in second place: Win vs. New Zealand; If Iran win, they lose at tiebreakers.

Win vs. New Zealand; If Iran win, they lose at tiebreakers. Belgium in third place: Draw vs. New Zealand and Egypt draw vs. Iran; Lose tiebreakers with Iran.

Draw vs. New Zealand and Egypt draw vs. Iran; Lose tiebreakers with Iran. Belgium in fourth place: Lose vs. New Zealand; Iran win vs. Egypt.

New Zealand scenarios

New Zealand in second place: Win vs. Belgium, Iran lose or draw vs. Egypt.

Win vs. Belgium, Iran lose or draw vs. Egypt. New Zealand in third place: Win vs. Belgium.

Win vs. Belgium. New Zealand in fourth place: Lose or draw vs. Belgium.