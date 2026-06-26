World Cup Group H scenarios: Can Cabo Vede complete the miracle and advance? Spain, Uruguay square off

Everything is still at stake in Group H at the World Cup as Spain, Uruguay, Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia all have a chance to advance to the next phase of the tournament. Cabo Verde has been one of the tournament's biggest surprises, holding both Spain and Uruguay to draws to collect two valuable points. Now, they have a golden opportunity to complete a remarkable upset when they face Saudi Arabia in their final group-stage match. Meanwhile, Spain and Uruguay will square off in a high-stakes showdown that could determine the Group H winner. The pressure is especially on Uruguay, with Marcelo Bielsa's side still in danger of a shock group-stage elimination if results do not go their way.

Let's take a look at the current situation with the standings entering the last matchday. While the top two teams in each group automatically qualify for the next round, the eight highest-ranked third-placed teams across the tournament's 12 groups also progress to the knockout stage:

Group H

Pos Team GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Spain 2 1 1 0 4 0 +4 4 2 Uruguay 2 0 2 0 3 3 0 2 3 Cabo Verde 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 4 Saudi Arabia 2 0 1 1 1 5 -4 1

Schedule and scores

Monday, June 15

Spain 0, Cabo Verde 0

Saudi Arabia 1, Uruguay 1

Sunday, June 21

Spain 4, Saudi Arabia 0

Uruguay 2, Cabo Verde 2

Friday, June 26

Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 p.m.

Uruguay vs. Spain, 8 p.m.

World Cup group standings tiebreakers

Most points obtained in group matches played between the tied teams Superior goal difference in the group matches played between the tied teams Most goals scored in the group matches played between the tied teams Superior goal difference in all group matches Most goals scored in all group matches Best team conduct score in all group matches (taking into account yellow cards and red cards) FIFA World Ranking

Spain scenarios

Spain in first place: Win vs. Uruguay.

Win vs. Uruguay. Spain in first place: Draw vs. Uruguay and win tiebreakers if Cabo Verde win vs. Saudi Arabia.

Draw vs. Uruguay and win tiebreakers if Cabo Verde win vs. Saudi Arabia. Spain in second place: Defeat vs. Uruguay and Cabo Verde don't win vs. Saudi Arabia.

Defeat vs. Uruguay and Cabo Verde don't win vs. Saudi Arabia. Spain in third place: Lose vs. Uruguay and Cabo Verde win vs. Saudi Arabia.

Uruguay scenarios

Uruguay in first place: Win vs. Spain; If Cabo Verde win, they win by tiebreakers.

Win vs. Spain; If Cabo Verde win, they win by tiebreakers. Uruguay in second place: Draw vs. Spain and Cabo Verde draw or lose vs. Saudi Arabia; Win tiebreakers with Cabo Verde if they draw as well.

Draw vs. Spain and Cabo Verde draw or lose vs. Saudi Arabia; Win tiebreakers with Cabo Verde if they draw as well. Uruguay in second place: Win vs. Spain; If Cabo Verde win, they lose at tiebreakers.

Win vs. Spain; If Cabo Verde win, they lose at tiebreakers. Uruguay in third place: Draw vs. Spain and Cabo Verde draw vs. Saudi Arabia; Lose tiebreakers with Cabo Verde.

Draw vs. Spain and Cabo Verde draw vs. Saudi Arabia; Lose tiebreakers with Cabo Verde. Uruguay in fourth place: Lose vs. Spain; Saudi Arabia win vs. Cabo Verde and lose tiebreakers with Cabo Verde.

Cabo Verde scenarios

Cabo Verde in first place: Win vs. Saudi Arabia; If Uruguay win, they win at tiebreakers.

Win vs. Saudi Arabia; If Uruguay win, they win at tiebreakers. Cabo Verde in second place: Draw vs. Saudi Arabia and Uruguay draw or lose vs. Saudi Arabia; Win tiebreakers with Cabo Verde if they draw as well.

Draw vs. Saudi Arabia and Uruguay draw or lose vs. Saudi Arabia; Win tiebreakers with Cabo Verde if they draw as well. Cabo Verde in second place: Win vs. Saudi Arabia; If Uruguay win, they lose at tiebreakers.

Win vs. Saudi Arabia; If Uruguay win, they lose at tiebreakers. Cabo Verde in third place: Draw vs. Saudi Arabia and Spain draw vs. Uruguay; Lose tiebreakers with Uruguay.

Draw vs. Saudi Arabia and Spain draw vs. Uruguay; Lose tiebreakers with Uruguay. Cabo Verde in fourth place: Lose vs. Saudi Arabia; Spain win vs. Uruguay and lose tiebreakers.

Saudi Arabia scenarios

Saudi Arabia in second place: Win vs. Cabo Verde, Uruguay lose or draw vs. Spain.

Win vs. Cabo Verde, Uruguay lose or draw vs. Spain. Saudi Arabia in third place: Win vs. Cabo Verde.

Win vs. Cabo Verde. Saudi Arabia in fourth place: Lose or draw vs. Cabo Verde.