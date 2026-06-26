World Cup Group I scenarios: Norway and France play for first place; Senegal and Iraq for round of 32

It's going to be an exciting last day of action for Group I at the World Cup as France and Norway face each other for what's expected to be one of the best games of the group stage as Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe will be playing for the first place of the group after winning the opening two games. The 2022 runners-up have made a perfect start to the tournament, defeating Senegal and Iraq in their opening two matches to book their place in the Round of 32. Norway has matched France's six-point haul with victories over Iraq and Senegal, setting up a winner-take-all showdown for first place in Group I. Elsewhere, Senegal and Iraq will also play for a spot in the round of 32.

Let's take a look at the current situation with the standings entering the last matchday. While the top two teams in each group automatically qualify for the next round, the eight highest-ranked third-placed teams across the tournament's 12 groups also progress to the knockout stage:

Group I

Pos Team GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 France 2 2 0 0 6 1 +5 6 2 Norway 2 2 0 0 7 3 +4 6 3 Senegal 2 0 0 2 3 6 -3 0 4 Iraq 2 0 0 2 1 7 -6 0

Schedule and scores

Tuesday, June 16

France 3, Senegal 1

Norway 4, Iraq 1

Monday, June 22

France 3, Iraq 0

Norway 3, Senegal 2

Friday, June 26

Norway vs. France, 3 p.m.

Senegal vs. Iraq, 3 p.m.

World Cup group standings tiebreakers

Most points obtained in group matches played between the tied teams Superior goal difference in the group matches played between the tied teams Most goals scored in the group matches played between the tied teams Superior goal difference in all group matches Most goals scored in all group matches Best team conduct score in all group matches (taking into account yellow cards and red cards) FIFA World Ranking

France scenarios

France in first place: Win or draw vs. Norway.

Win or draw vs. Norway. France in second place: Defeat vs. Norway.

Norway scenarios

Norway in first place: Win vs. France.

Win vs. France. Norway in second place: Draw or defeat vs. France.

Senegal scenarios

Senegal in third place : Win or draw vs. Iraq; Qualification will depend on the third-best place rankings.

: Win or draw vs. Iraq; Qualification will depend on the third-best place rankings. Senegal in fourth place: Defeat to Iraq.

Iraq scenarios

Iraq in third place : Win vs. Senegal; Qualification will depend on the third-best place ranking.

: Win vs. Senegal; Qualification will depend on the third-best place ranking. Iraq in fourth place: Draw or defeat to Senegal.