World Cup Group J scenarios: Argentina clinched; Austria, Algeria can advance with draw

After scoring five goals in Argentina's opening two World Cup matches against Algeria and Austria, Lionel Messi made history by becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history with 18 career goals. The Inter Miami forward has inspired his side to an early qualification for the round of 32, with two victories from their opening two matches securing their place in the knockout stage. Meanwhile, the battle for the remaining qualification spot remains wide open. Austria, Algeria, are all still in contention and will fight until the final matchday for a place in the round of 32.

Let's take a look at the current situation with the standings entering the last matchday. While the top two teams in each group automatically qualify for the next round, the eight highest-ranked third-placed teams across the tournament's 12 groups also progress to the knockout stage:

Group J

Pos Team GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Argentina 2 2 0 0 5 0 +5 6 2 Austria 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 3 Algeria 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3 4 Jordan 2 0 0 2 2 5 -3 0

Schedule and scores

Tuesday, June 16

Argentina 3, Algeria 0



Wednesday, June 17

Austria 3, Jordan 1

Monday, June 22

Argentina 1, Austria 0

Jordan 1, Algeria 2

Saturday, June 27

Algeria vs. Austria, 10 p.m.

Jordan vs. Argentina, 10 p.m.

Argentina scenarios

Clinched first place of the group.

of the group. Will face Cabo Verde in the Round of 32.

Austria scenarios

Austria in second place: Win or draw vs. Algeria.

Win or draw vs. Algeria. Austria in third place: Defeat vs. Algeria.

Algeria scenarios

Algeria in second place: Win vs. Austria.

Win vs. Austria. Algeria in third place: Draw or defeat vs. Austria.

Jordan: Eliminated