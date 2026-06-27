World Cup Group K scenarios: Colombia and Portugal battle for first place; Uzbekistan and DR Congo for third

Portugal and Colombia head into the final round of the World Cup group stage with their places in the round of 32 already secured. The only question left to answer is who will finish top of the group, a result that could significantly shape each team's path to the 2026 World Cup Final. Elsewhere, the other game between Uzbekistan and DR Congo will tell us who is going to finish third in Group K, with Fabio Cannavaro's side still seeking their first point of the tournament, while DR Congo could possibly advance with a win.

Let's take a look at the current situation with the standings entering the last matchday. While the top two teams in each group automatically qualify for the next round, the eight highest-ranked third-placed teams across the tournament's 12 groups also progress to the knockout stage:

Group K



Team MP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Colombia 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 2 Portugal 2 1 1 0 6 1 +5 4 3 DR Congo 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 4 Uzbekistan 2 0 0 2 1 8 -7 0

Schedule and scores

Wednesday, June 17

Portugal 1, DR Congo 1

Colombia 3, Uzbekistan 1

Tuesday, June 23

Portugal 5, Uzbekistan 0

Colombia 1, DR Congo 0

Saturday, June 27

Colombia vs. Portugal, 7:30 p.m.

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan, 7:30 p.m.

Colombia scenarios

Colombia in first place: Win or draw vs. Portugal.

Win or draw vs. Portugal. Colombia in second place: Defeat vs. Portugal.

Portugal scenarios

Portugal in first place: Win vs. Colombia.

Win vs. Colombia. Portugal in second place : Draw or defeat vs. Colombia.

: Draw or defeat vs. Colombia. Portugal in third place: Defeat vs. Colombia, DR Congo win; Lose at tiebreakers vs. DR Congo.

DR Congo scenarios

DR Congo in second place: Win vs. Uzbekistan, Portugal lose; Win at tiebreakers vs. Portugal.

Win vs. Uzbekistan, Portugal lose; Win at tiebreakers vs. Portugal. DR Congo in third place : Win vs. Uzbekistan, Portugal lose; Lose at tiebreakers vs. Portugal.

: Win vs. Uzbekistan, Portugal lose; Lose at tiebreakers vs. Portugal. DR Congo in third place : Win or draw vs. Uzbekistan, Portugal win or draw.

: Win or draw vs. Uzbekistan, Portugal win or draw. DR Congo in fourth place: Lose vs. Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan scenarios

Uzbekistan in third place : Win vs. DR Congo.

: Win vs. DR Congo. Uzbekistan in fourth place: Lose or draw vs. DR Congo.