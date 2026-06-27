World Cup Group L scenarios: England and Ghana clinched knockouts; Croatia need a draw to ensure safety

Thomas Tuchel's England and Ghana have already clinched a spot in the knockout phase after one win and one draw in the opening two matches of Group I, while Panama have been already eliminated from the tournament. The Three Lions are looking for a win in order to win the group in the last key game against Panama, while Luka Modric and Croatia need a win to secure passage ti the round of 32 as they face Ghana. Let's take a look at the current situation with the standings entering the last matchday. While the top two teams in each group automatically qualify for the next round, the eight highest-ranked third-placed teams across the tournament's 12 groups also progress to the knockout stage:

Group L



Team MP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 England 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 2 Ghana 2 1 1 0 1 0 +1 4 3 Croatia 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3 4 Panama 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0

Schedule and scores

Wednesday, June 17

England 4, Croatia 2

Ghana 1, Panama 0

Tuesday, June 23

England 0, Ghana 0

Croatia 1, Panama 0

Saturday, June 27

Panama vs. England, 5 p.m.

Croatia vs. Ghana, 5 p.m.

England scenarios

England in first place: Win vs. Panama.

Win vs. Panama. England in first place: Draw vs. Panama, Croatia draw vs Ghana.

Draw vs. Panama, Croatia draw vs Ghana. England in second place : Draw or lose vs. Panama, Ghana win vs. Croatia.

: Draw or lose vs. Panama, Ghana win vs. Croatia. England in second place: Win vs. Panama, Ghana win vs. Croatia; Lose to Ghana at tiebreakers.

Ghana scenarios

Ghana in first place: Win vs. Croatia, England draw or lose vs. Panama.

Win vs. Croatia, England draw or lose vs. Panama. Ghana in first place: Win vs. Croatia, England win vs. Panama; Win to England at tiebreakers.

Win vs. Croatia, England win vs. Panama; Win to England at tiebreakers. Ghana in first place : Draw vs. Croatia, England lose to Panama.

: Draw vs. Croatia, England lose to Panama. Ghana in second place : Win vs. Croatia, England win vs. Panama; Lose to England at tiebreakers.

: Win vs. Croatia, England win vs. Panama; Lose to England at tiebreakers. Ghana in second place : Draw vs. Croatia.

: Draw vs. Croatia. Ghana in third place: Lose vs. Croatia.

Croatia scenarios

Croatia in first place: Win vs. Ghana; England don't win vs. Panama.

Win vs. Ghana; England don't win vs. Panama. Croatia in second place : Win vs. Ghana; England win vs. Panama.

: Win vs. Ghana; England win vs. Panama. Croatia in third place: Lose or draw vs. Ghana.

Panama: Eliminated