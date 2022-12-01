TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2022-MATCH42-CAN-MAR
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and it concludes on Saturday, Dec. 10. Click here for the full daily match schedule and make sure to print out your wall chart. For the first time in the history of the event, the games will take place during the winter months, interrupting the club soccer season schedule. It is the last time we will see this format with 32 teams in the field before it expands to 48 in time for 2026 when the United States, Mexico and Canada host.

Speaking of the United States, the Americans made their long-awaited return to the world's biggest stage with a draw against Wales after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. This is the 11th World Cup appearance for a United States team that has reached the World Cup in eight out of the past nine editions. Gregg Berhalter's USMNT finished third out of eight teams in Concacaf's qualifying group, behind Mexico and Canada. 

As far as the contenders go, when the tournament began, no team has shorter odds (courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook) to win it all than Brazil at +360 as Tite searches for the sixth star above the Seleção crest. Not far behind Brazil in the futures are Argentina (+500), France (+700), Spain (+750) and England (+850).

Keep up to date with the schedule, standings and scores right here. Before we dive into the standings, it's worth pointing out how the tiebreaker works. There are seven procedures before we get to the point where we need to draw lots to determine which team(s) will advance. Last men's World Cup, Japan edged out Senegal to reach the knockout stage due to FIFA fair play points. It's not exactly crazy to imagine history repeating itself in Qatar.

World Cup: Group stage tiebreaker procedure

  1. Total points
  2. Goal difference
  3. Goals scored
  4. Points scored in matches between tied teams
  5. Goal difference in matches between tied teams
  6. Goals scored in matches between tied teams
  7. Fair play points in group stage 
    · Yellow card: -1 point
    · Indirect red (second yellow): -3 points
    · Direct red: -4 points
    · Yellow card and direct red: -5 points
  8. Drawing of lots

World Cup group stage standings, table

GROUP AMPW-D-LGDPTS
Netherlands
3 2-1-0 +4 7
Senegal
3 2-0-1 +1 6
Ecuador
31-1-1+14
Qatar
30-0-3-60
GROUP BMPW-D-LGDPTS
England
32-1-0+76
United States
31-2-0+15
Iran
31-0-2-33
Wales
20-1-1-51
GROUP CMPW-D-LGDPTS
Argentina
32-0-1+36
Poland
31-1-104
Mexico
31-1-1-14
Saudi Arabia
31-0-2-23
GROUP DMPW-D-LGDPTS
France
32-0-1+36
Australia
32-0-1-16
Tunisia
31-1-104
Denmark
30-2-1-21
GROUP EMPW-D-LGDPTS
Japan
32-0-1+16
Spain
31-1-1+64
Germany
31-1-1+14
Costa Rica
31-0-2-83
GROUP FMPW-D-LGDPTS
Morocco
32-1-0+37
Croatia
31-2-0+35
Belgium
31-1-1-14
Canada
30-0-3-50
GROUP GMPW-D-LGDPTS
Brazil
2 2-0-0 +3 6
Switzerland
21-0-103
Cameroon
20-1-1-11
Serbia
20-1-1-21
GROUP HMPW-D-LGDPTS
Portugal
2 2-0-0 +3 6
Ghana
21-0-103
Korea Republic
20-1-1-11
Uruguay
20-1-1-21

Full World Cup bracket

Knockout stage schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Round of 16

All times U.S./Eastern

Saturday, Dec. 3
Netherlands vs. United States, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)
Argentina vs. Australia, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Sunday, Dec. 4
France vs. Poland, 10 a.m. (FS1, Telemundo)
England vs. Senegal, 2 p.m. (FS1, Telemundo)

Monday, Dec. 5
Japan vs. Croatia, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)
Group G winners vs. Group H runners-up, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Tuesday, Dec. 6
Morocco vs. Spain, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)
Group H winners vs. Group G runners-up, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 9
Quarterfinal 1, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)
Quarterfinal 2, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Saturday, Dec. 10
Quarterfinal 3, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)
Quarterfinal 4, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13
Semifinal 1, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Wednesday, Dec. 14
Semifinal 2, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Third Place

Saturday, Dec. 17
Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Final

Sunday, Dec. 18
Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

