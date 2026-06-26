World Cup Kalshi prediction markets: Use promo code CBSSPORTS for Haaland, Norway vs. Mbappe, France on Friday

The 2026 World Cup is the big stage for the world's top players, and they have been delivering the goals. Two of those superstars clash on Friday when Erling Haaland and Norway face Kylian Mbappe's France side at 3 p.m. ET in Foxborough, Mass. Both are sitting on four goals entering the final Group I match, with each scoring twice in the first two matches. They trail Lionel Messi of Argentina by one goal in the Golden Boot race, and the head-to-head matchup and the chance to win the group should motivate them both.

Here, we'll take a look at some of the top trading markets available for Friday's Norway vs. France match at Kalshi, where new users can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after signing up and trading $10 or more. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for France vs. Norway on Friday and the 2026 World Cup and get a sign-up bonus:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer for $15 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Best World Cup trades for Norway vs. France on Friday

Erling Haaland to score 1+ goals: $0.39

Kylian Mbappe to score 1+ goals: $0.54

Michael Olise to score or assist: $0.47

Erling Haaland to score 1+ goals: $0.39

It's not like these guys can score in every game, right? Well, the Norwegian has scored 59 goals in 52 matches with the national team, and he has won the Premier League Golden Boot three of the past four seasons. Haaland scored an EPL-record 36 in his first season with Manchester City and has scored 112 goals in 132 EPL games across his four seasons. So yeah, this guy can score goals and in a game like this against a rival for the Golden Boot, he could easily do it again. Trade on Haaland to score and more Wolrd Cup outcomes with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kylian Mbappe to score 1+ goals: $0.54

The Real Madrid star won the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup with eight goals, one more than Messi had, as both teams reached the final. The Argentines came out on top in that one, so Mbappe has plenty of motivation at this tournament. He is just 27 years old but is already the top scorer all-time for Les Bleus with 60 goals in 100 games. The superstar scored 162 in 178 matches with PSG before joing Real Madrid, where he has 56 in 65 matches. He is more likely than not to get a goal here. Place trades on Mbappe to score a goal Friday at the World Cup with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Michael Olise to score or assist: $0.47

The Bayern Munich youngster has been one of the best players on the pitch in both matches, and rumors have him joining Mbappe at Real Madrid soon. But first, he is looking to help France get to a third consecutive World Cup final and win for a third time overall (1998, 2018). The 24-year-old had 15 goals and 19 assists in league play in the Bundesliga and with players around him like Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue, he has plenty of outlets to assist if he can't be among the goals himself. Place trades on Olise to get on the scoresheet on Friday with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: