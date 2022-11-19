Karim Benzema's participation with France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been thrown into doubt after the Real Madrid attacker was unable to complete a full training session with the defending champions.

According to French reports, the 34-year-old Ballon d'Or titleholder had to withdraw from the Saturday's practice early which has caused concern within Didier Deschamps' coaching staff with scans expected shortly.

Benzema has only played 27 minutes over the past month and has suffered knee and hamstring issues of late with this latest setback believed to be a thigh-based problem.

Ahead of the French opener vs. Australia at Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday, Benzema is not expected to feature and could yet find himself ruled out of the tournament entirely.

Deschamps has until Monday to call up a replacement, with 24 hours before Les Bleus' first game the cut-off date.

Benzema and defender Raphael Varane had been training separately since France's congregation at Clairefontaine and this was the pair's first session with their teammates.

Christopher Nkunku was already ruled out dramatically through a training injury before leaving France and was replaced by Randal Kolo Muani while Marcus Thuram was also added to the traveling party after the initial announcement. Presnel Kimpembe was also ruled out through injury and replaced by Axel Diasi.

Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, and Mike Maignan were already ruled out of action before Deschamps picked his squad.

Benzema has five La Liga goals to his name so far this season for Real who he helped to win the UEFA Champions League last campaign.