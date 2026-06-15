Will this be the World Cup of Lamine Yamal for Spain? Is Belgium's Jeremy Doku a budding star and more

Day five of the World Cup and the games are flying by, even if the calendar shows we have barely scratched the surface of this tournament. Today it is the turn of the favorites as Spain begin the day's play at home to tournament debutants Cabo Verde. Will the European champions add to their continental crown? Such is the imbalance of talent on paper that we may not get much of an answer today, when all eyes will be on Lamine Yamal.

After that Group H rounds out its opening fixtures with Saudi Arabia's game against Uruguay. Either side of that match it is Group G, one in which Belgium, who open against Egypt, look like heavy favorites, even as the golden generation of the late 2010s continues to recede from view. This will perhaps be Kevin De Bruyne's last World Cup as it could be Mohamed Salah's, those two Premier League greats facing off one last time.

Is Yamal good to go?

It wouldn't be a World Cup without an injury that gripped a major football nation in fear. For David Beckham in 2002 or N'Golo Kante four years ago, there is only one equivalent in 2026. It's Yamal and the crisis of his hamstring. The 18-year-old, already one of the best players on the planet, has been out since suffering the injury in an April win over Celta Vigo, but the word from within the camp is that he is available somewhat ahead of schedule and could feature in Spain's World Cup opener against Cabo Verde.

"The good news is that Lamine is in perfect condition," Spain boss Luis de la Fuente said on Sunday. "He's arrived at this point in the state in which we wanted him to be. He's fine, just like Nico [Williams] and Victor [Muñoz]. They're all available, although some won't play the entire game.

"The doctors say Lamine can play tomorrow without any issues. Not to play 90 minutes, but to play some minutes, yes."

Fitness, of course, is one thing, sharpness another. Spain at least have an opportunity to take it a bit more slowly with their star player, giving him some minutes against Cape Verde, a few more in another straightforward assignment on paper against Saudi Arabia, before unleashing the Barcelona forward against Uruguay in 12 days time. There might still be time for this to be the tournament of Yamal.

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That is a very live prospect if he is fit. Just look at that graphic above. That is the statistical profile of one of the very best players in the world. This might be the first time an 18-year-old has reached such heights in this sport at such a young age. The outstanding teens of the past shone so bright because of the implicit promise that their talent held. You have to go a long way back, perhaps even beyond Ronaldo, to find a player doing this much at such an early age.

Being so good, so young does have its longer-term drawbacks. Yamal could be celebrating his 19th birthday just before he plays in a World Cup semifinal. It would be the 186th senior game of his career. At the same age Lionel Messi had played 71, Cristiano Ronaldo had not quite hit 100 either. Yamal is still growing into his body; this season he suffered the sort of pubis injury that is common in young footballers whose bodies must get used to the repetitive strains this sport puts on them. How a young body copes with the strain that is put on it to deliver the spectacular talent of Spain's brightest star. Best to enjoy Yamal for as long as we can.

Could Doku be a star of the World Cup?

If you've only been fleetingly glancing at Premier League results over the last few years, then you'd be forgiven for looking on Jeremy Doku with borderline disinterest. Five goals and five assists, playing in a Manchester City attack that is perhaps the best in the land? Eh, that's pretty unremarkable right? And it is probably fair to say the 24-year-old doesn't look like he is ever going to be a volume scorer. Even his then-manager Pep Guardiola joked that Doku will never be a top scorer. He had five goals off 2.71 expected goals last season Pep! Respect the finishing!

However, Doku's value lies elsewhere, and it is spectacular. If sticking the ball in the net is the most important thing in football then the Belgian excels at the third most important (second obviously being stopping the other team from sticking it in your net), getting the ball in positions where you're more likely to stick it in the net. Last season the Man City winger led the league in progressive carries with 16% more than the player in second place. When you assess a player's ability to beat a man and get the ball into the box, you find that Doku warps your axes.

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This ability to beat his man and get into the penalty area should be even more effective at the World Cup, where Belgium are likely going to need to find a way past a string of opponents who will sit deep and look to absorb pressure, starting with Egypt. With Kevin De Bruyne getting the ball to him while Leandro Trossard and Charles De Ketelaere function in supporting roles, there is plenty of talent to dovetail with, even if it's not quite Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki. Perhaps that will suit Doku. After a season as the third man in the City attack, this could be the tournament he excels in a leading role.

Have Saudi Arabia kicked on?

Four days after what is arguably the defining win in the history of their national team -- beating eventual champions Argentina 2-1 in their World Cup opener -- football in Saudi Arabia changed forever. CBS Sports broke the news that Cristiano Ronaldo had received a mammoth offer from Pro League giants Al-Nassr to take his services to the kingdom after the early termination of his deal at Manchester United. The great splurge on talent would soon follow.

For three and a half years Saudi Arabia's best footballers have been exposed to a level of talent that this largely stay-at-home squad had never seen before. Lens defender Saud Abdulhamid is the only member of the 2026 World Cup squad who plays outside his homeland. The rest have had the chance to test themselves against some of the finest players of the last decade, admittedly many of them in diminished form.

Perhaps it was not the most important reason for the Pro League project, but improving homegrown players was certainly a factor in the rush to bring talent inwards. After all, most of the richest clubs in the division would rather not be limited to 10 international players, two aged 21 or younger, and a matchday limit of eight. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation insisted otherwise. There is a World Cup to host eight years from now. The Green Falcons will want to give it a good fist.

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Heading into the World Cup it would appear that there is work to be done. Japan and Australia finished well above Saudi Arabia in the third round of qualifying, and with home-field advantage for every game they only just scraped past Indonesia and Iraq in the fourth. Roberto Mancini was dispensed midway through qualifying and Herve Renard, the mastermind of that win over Argentina, was dismissed in April after friendly defeats to Egypt and Serbia. His replacement Georgios Donis will know the players through five years coaching in the Pro League and a 0-0 draw in a pre-tournament friendly with Senegal was a credible result, even if the Saudis spent much of the game on the back foot.

In eight years time this side will be expected to at least compete with an opponent like Uruguay. Can they in 2026? If not, it is Spain next and then a high-pressure clash with Cabo Verde at a point where a big win might be required to qualify. That is a lot of pressure but, but as their own tournament looms large, Saudi Arabia had best get used to it.