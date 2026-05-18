The 2026 World Cup is approaching, and as the club season nears its conclusion, developments across the soccer world are already shaping the squads set to travel to the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer. Injuries and players performances can have a big impact on nations as managers make their final decisions about the rosters. Let's take a look at the five most interesting stories impacting the World Cup from the weekend.

Lamine Yamal to miss start of the tournament

Barcelona and Spanish star Lamine Yamal, one of the most exciting players expected at the 2026 World Cup, is set to miss the start of the tournament, according to The Athletic. While the 18-year-old is still recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered last month, which saw him miss the last part of the season with Hansi Flick's team, there are now increasing concerns about his fitness ahead of the tournament:

He will likely be sidelined for Spain's World Cup group stage opener against Cabo Verde on June 15 and is also a "major doubt" for the second game against Saudi Arabia on June 21, according to the report.

Spain will later meet Uruguay in the third match of the World Cup's group stage before the knockout stages. While the player is now following a conservative treatment plan, club officials met with the Spanish FA last Friday to discuss a rehabilitation program as he looks to follow up Euro 2024 glory with Spain's second-ever World Cup title on the men's side.

Fermin Lopez out?

Not only are there concerns about Yamal, but Luis de la Fuente's Spain are facing another big concern. Barcelona striker Fermin Lopez is likely to miss the 2026 World Cup, according to multiple reports, after sustaining a metatarsal fracture in his right foot that will require surgery and should be back in 6-8 weeks. Fermin has been a crucial player this season under Flick, scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists in the 48 games played in all competitions with Barcelona. The news is yet to be confirmed officially by the Spanish FA but it seems extremely unlikely to see him recovering on time for the tournament that will kick off in less than one month.

The return of Manuel Neuer

The news of the week is that German legend and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was included in the preliminary list of the German national team ahead of the World Cup and has a chance to be called up for the tournament. Bayern Munich have also announced he sustained a minor injury and the player "will have to ease off for the time being due to muscular problems in his left calf," but his involvement in the DFB-Pokal final on Saturday against VfB Stuttgart is currently not considered to be in danger. Neuer at the World Cup would be considered a surprise and unexpected news after his decision to retire from the national team in 2024.

Chris Richards suffers ankle injury

USMNT defender Chris Richards is expected to be part of the 2026 World Cup roster with the United States, despite a minor injury he suffered during Crystal Palace's 2-2 draw with Brentford over the weekend.

From our James Benge:

Richards had to be helped off the field without his left boot at the final whistle in west London, the center back having been introduced on the hour mark in a match where fellow center back Chadhi Riad would also suffer an injury. A collision with Igor Thiago in the 77th minute meant that Richards required treatment, though he was able to play out the remainder of the draw at the G Tech Community Stadium. Given Richards' excellent form over recent years, any absence for the 26-year-old threatened to be a hammer blow both for his club side, who play the Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano on May 27, and for the U.S. Richards had long appeared to be a lock for Mauricio Pochettino's side to take on Paraguay in the hosts' World Cup opener on June 13 and it appears he will remain that after Palace coach Oliver Glasner indicated that his center back had suffered a blow that might only rule him out for a matter of days: "He twisted his ankle. I think he got Thiago landing on his ankle and then it twisted. It's quite swollen, so we have to assess it further, but hopefully he can return in the midweek."

Dembele in doubt

PSG are concerned ahead of the UEFA Champions League final after Ousmane Dembele was forced off during their Ligue 1 meeting with Paris FC over the weekend. The French winger was replaced in the 27th minute after appearing to suffer a knock, raising immediate concerns among supporters and staff with the club's biggest match of the season in less than two weeks and the World Cup starting in less than a month.