Today I feel excited. I feel conflicted. I feel 90% made of caffeine. And that's because the World Cup is less than 24 hours away. This is the Golazo Starting XI, and if that opening line confused you, just imagine how everybody felt listening to FIFA president Gianni Infantino deliver an infinitely more bizarre version of it.

Thankfully, the games start tomorrow. So today we're here to provide you with some basics, to make sure you've got everything you need when Infantino finally stops talking.

And while you're at here, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Remember, when the World Cup ends and Champions League resumes you'll be able to catch all the action on Paramount+. Use offer code ALLYEAR now to get 50% off the annual plan. We've got UEFA club competitions, Serie A, NWSL, FA Women's Super League and more just one click away.

⚽ The Forward Line

Back to basics: What to know ahead of World Cup

A very brief, very simple World Cup primer. We have 32 teams paired in eight groups of four. The top two from each group will advance to the knockout stages. There will be matches flying at a breakneck pace in the first two weeks before we get to the final 16. Are these the best 32 teams in the world? Not really. Qualifying is done by region, with each region allotted a certain number of teams. North America, or more technically Concacaf, got three spots automatically plus their fourth best team went to playoffs, which Costa Rica won. So there are four teams (United States, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica) in the tournament.

Check out our staff picks for our top four:

CBS Sports

It will not surprise anybody that Europe and South America are the two powerhouse regions. There has never been a finalist from outside those two continents in the history of the tournament, which dates back to 1930. In fact, there are only two nations that ever finished in the top four from outside Europe and South America. Drumroll please ... the United States of America (1930) and South Korea (2002). In the inaugural edition of the World Cup, the U.S. advanced out of their group directly to the semifinals where they lost to Argentina. South Korea upended Italy and Spain on their way to the top four.

The favorites, at least according to Caesars Sportsbook, are Brazil at +360 and Argentina at +500. They're followed by a handful of European teams: France (the defending champions), Spain, England and Germany. And, if for some reason you really, really, really wanted to bet on somebody not from South America or Europe winning the competition well after you get through the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Denmark, Uruguay, Croatia and Serbia, you can look to Mexico, Senegal and the United States men's national team (along with Poland, Switzerland and Wales) at +100000. Go nuts, kids.

Here's everything we're providing to help you keep track of the world's biggest soccer tournament.

Craving more World Cup coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more during the big games in Qatar.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

Once more into the Ronaldo breach

Before we go all World Cup all the time, the Cristiano Ronaldo saga with Manchester United keeps on rolling. While he's with Portugal preparing for the main event, Manchester United are back home trying to figure out if they can void his contract after he lit into everybody -- from manager Erik ten Hag to front office staff to Wayne Rooney in pubic -- last week in an incendiary interview. Chuck Booth looks at Ronaldo's legacy.

Broadcaster Eric Krakauer, who has his finger on the pulse of all things Portugal, joined the House of Champions podcast to make note that "as much as Cristiano Ronaldo is a celebrity globally, in Portugal he is an institution." And on the Bruno Fernandes snub accusations: "Nobody on that team would publicly embarrass him."

Now, let's hit some links:

In Soccer We Trust YouTube

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the United States men's national team during the World Cup in Qatar.

💰 The Back Lines

Best bets

Let's pick some winners for the tournament, shall we?

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.