Brazil talisman Neymar could miss at least the Switzerland match at the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar after twisting his ankle in the 2-0 Group G win over Serbia on Thursday.

Tite's South American's launched their quest to win their first title in 20 years through Richarlison's second half double, but the celebrations were soured slightly by Neymar being forced off 10 minutes from time. The Paris Saint-Germain man is reportedly expected to miss at least the Swiss clash while his involvement against Cameroon in the final group game could depend on the result against the Nati.

Neymar was in tears on the Brazil bench after coming off and suffered nine fouls during the game as Serbia targeted him with Nikola Milenkovic's hard challenge forcing him off. The Brazilian medical staff immediately iced his injury and Neymar was limping towards the locker room later at Lusail Iconic Stadium.

"He stayed for the two goals we scored even feeling his ankle injury because the team needed him," said Tite after the game. "In both goals he was already feeling it and it showed his ability to overcome pain. You can be sure that Neymar will play the World Cup. I am sure about that."

Should Brazil beat Switzerland, the Selecao Brasileira would have six points from six and be as good as guaranteed to advance to the knockout phase regardless of who wins between Serbia and Cameroon. According to Brazil's team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, the next 24-48 hours will be key for Tite and Neymar regarding the 30-year-old's ankle.

"Neymar has an injury on his right ankle, a direct trauma," said Lasmar. "Due to the impact from the knee of the Serbian player, we started immediate treatment on the bench. He continues with the physio, but now need to wait 24 to 48 hours for a better assessment. There is no MRI scan scheduled, but we will make a new assessment on Friday. We need to wait and cannot make any premature comments. He felt this pain throughout the game but chose to stay on the pitch to help his team for 11 minutes after his injury. It is remarkable that he did this."

With one win already in the bag, Brazil will be thinking ahead to the latter stages and risking Neymar unless necessary could harm his chances of featuring and contributing later on. Neymar posted a message via his Twitter account later without making any reference to his fitness: "Tough game but it was very important to get the win. Congrats team, first step done...6 more to go."