World Cup odds and picks 2018: Predictions, teams to fade from advanced computer model

We can tell you he's eyeing England, who's getting 20/1 odds.



"England should have no trouble advancing through the group stage in Russia," Sumpter told SportsLine. "And England, which is playing in its sixth consecutive World Cup, features three of the English Premier League's top five scorers in its side. This could be the year The Three Lions progress past the Last 16 for the first time since 2006."



One surprise: Sumpter wants no part of Portugal, even though it has Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the Ballon d'Or award in four of the last five seasons.



"Portugal captured its first major tournament win after defeating France 1-0 in the final of Euro 2016," Sumpter said. "Though Portugal won Euro 2016, it did so by winning only one match in regulation. I believe Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be 33 when this World Cup kicks off, is past his best, which will result in an another early World Cup exit for Portugal."



Germany 4/1

Brazil 4/1

France 6/1

Spain 6/1

Argentina 7/1

Belgium 10/1

England 20/1

Portugal 20/1

Uruguay 25/1

Poland 30/1

Colombia 40/1

Russia 40/1

Croatia 40/1

Mexico 60/1

Denmark 80/1

Switzerland 100/1

Sweden 150/1

Senegal 150/1

Serbia 200/1

Egypt 200/1

Iceland 200/1

Peru 200/1

Nigeria 250/1

Costa Rica 250/1

Japan 300/1

Australia 500/1

Morocco 500/1

South Korea 500/1

Iran 1000/1

Tunisia 1000/1

Panama 1000/1

Saudi Arabia 1000/1