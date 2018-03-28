World Cup Power Rankings: Brazil still the favorites, Spain climbs, Argentina in crisis and Mexico suffers a loss

There was a bit of movement, especially towards the top

With the March international friendlies out the door, here's a look at our power rankings as we are under three months until the start of the 2018 World Cup. Spain rises a bit after crushing Argentina, host Russia slips and Belgium is also on the rise, while Brazil remains in the top spot after beating Germany. 

RK TEAM
CHG ANALYSIS
1.
 Brazil -- The five-time World Cup champs stay in first after crushing Russia and earning a feel-good 1-0 win over Germany.
2.
 France 
 --  
 The French stay where they are despite the loss to Colombia, which came after they had a 2-0 lead and made some changes. Paul Pogba shined against Russia and Kylian Mbappe is on fire. All good signs.
3.
 Spain +1 A good draw vs. Germany and an amazing 6-1 thrashing of Argentina has La Roja flying high as we near the summer. And Isco has made himself a sure starter. 
4.
 Germany -1 They lose a little momentum after the Brazil defeat, but hard to take much from it with Mario Gomez up top. This team will go with Timo Werner, who didn't play on Tuesday. 
5.
 Uruguay +1 They won the China Cup by beating Czech Republic and Wales, scoring three goals and allowing zero. Goals came from Edinson Cavani (2) and Luis Suarez, and that all sounds about right. 
6.
 Belgium +2 Belgium crushed Saudi Arabia 4-0 and avoided any injuries. On paper, a contender to win the World Cup. Just need to build momentum.  
7.
 Argentina -2 The 6-1 loss to Spain, without Lionel Messi, raises big-time concerns. It really doesn't feel like this team has enough to win.  
8.
 Portugal  -1 Losing 3-0 to a rough Netherlands isn't a good sign. But Cristiano Ronaldo did score two vs. Egypt. Maybe they should try playing young central defenders? 
9.
 England -- Beat the Netherlands and drew Italy, both without Harry Kane. Hard to read into this team much without its most important player, so they stay where they started. 
10.
 Colombia -- Were set to move up after that fine 3-2 win at France, but they were poor early and only won on a penalty kick. And then they drew 0-0 vs. Australia. Still a dark horse for a deep cup run.
11.
 Croatia +1 Couldn't take care of Peru but did get a nice 1-0 win over Mexico without its best players. Most importantly, no key injuries.
12.
 Mexico -1 Appear to have lost Nestor Araujo and Carlos Salcedo for a while due to injury, and that will hurt their chances in Russia if they can't make it. Not a good international window. 
13.
 Switzerland +2 Defensive concerns were eased with two clean sheets, and a 6-0 win over fellow World Cup participant Panama builds momentum. 
14.
 Peru +3 Ricardo Gareca has his team believing. Wins over Croatia and Iceland in the United States are good signs, and once they have Paulo Guerrero back, watch out. 
15.
 Russia                                
 -2 Lost to Brazil and France, as expected. Showed fight against France by coming back within a goal. There is some talent there, but this team is too inconsistent.  
16.
 Poland -2 Didn't look sharp in the loss to Nigeria and then let South Korea back into a 2-0 match as the Asian nation drew level before Poland got a late winner. More stability in the middle of the pitch is needed.
17.
 Denmark -1 Just friendlies, I get that. But one goal in 180 minutes against Panama and Chile is a concern. Who else can create for this team besides Christian Eriksen?
18.
 Costa Rica -- Here come a bunch of team who surprisingly lost to inferior teams. Beat Scotland, lost to Tunisia. Didn't create enough in final third. 
19.
 Sweden -- Lost to Chile, which is fine, but then fell 1-0 against Romania. Can we call Zlatan Ibrahimovic, please? 
20.
 Nigeria -- The Super Eagles follow up a nice 1-0 win over Poland by losing 2-0 to Serbia.  Odion Ighalo has to be the striker ahead of Ahmed Musa. 
21.
 Japan -- Drew Mali and lost to Ukraine, but a lot of young, new guys were called into the team. The mix of young guys and players past their prime is a concern.
22.
 South Korea -- The loss to Northern Ireland wasn't pretty, but this team showed fight in coming back against Poland before losing. This team will go as Son Heung-min goes. 
23.
 Serbia  +1 Concerning to lose to Morocco, but getting two goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic in a win over Nigeria was big. I'm concerned that this team's old defenders will cost them.
24.
 Iceland -1 Lost to Mexico 3-0 and Peru 3-1. Not good results, but both great tests against more talented teams that will only make this team better. 
25.
 Morocco +4 A nice window with wins over Serbia and Uzbekistan with just one goal allowed in 180 minutes. 
26.
 Egypt -1 No shame in losing to Portugal, because they had it one before Cristiano Ronaldo went nuts in extra time. But losing 1-0 to a weak Greece team doesn't help this team with confidence. 
27.
 Senegal -1 El Hadji Diouf ain't walking through that door. A 1-1 draw with Uzbekistan and a 0-0 draw against Bosnia raise concerns about the attack. Having Kalidou Koulibaly in defense is a blessing for this team, but it needs more than Sadio Mane in the final third. 
28.
 Australia -1 Not much to like about this team's attack, but the fact that they held Colombia without a goal after allowing Norway to score four is an encouraging sign for the defense.
29.
 Panama -1 Starting to feel like Panama's first World Cup could be a nightmare. Losing 6-0 to a Switzerland team that is inconsistent in attack is alarming. How's that going to go against England and Belgium this summer?
30.
 Saudi Arabia -- Not shocked to see them get killed by Belgium, but playing toe-to-toe with Ukraine bodes well for this team when it goes up against a physical Russia in the World Cup opener.
31.
 Tunisia +1 Can't take too much from the 1-0 win over Iran, but beating a talented Costa Rica team is a really good sign.
32.
 Iran -1 Lost to Tunisia thanks to an own goal and slip to the bottom. 

