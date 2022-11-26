Saturday marks one week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and there are four more top quality games coming your way with Tunisia vs. Australia, Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, France vs. Denmark, and Argentina vs. Mexico. Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi are back in action with the Argentines badly needing a win after their surprise opening loss to the Green Falcons. Our pundits remain confident in La Albiceleste, but less so in the French. Take a look at the best of our picks on Day 7:

Group D: Tunisia vs. Australia

Date: Saturday, Nov. 26 | Time: 5 a.m. ET | Location: Al Wakrah Sports Club -- Al Wakrah, Qatar

TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to know: After a solid opening draw with Denmark, Tunisia come into this one as slight favorites. Australia took an early lead against France before throwing it away, and both sides need a win to maintain hope of emerging from this group. Our panel favors the Eagles of Carthage, but everybody is agreed that it will be a tight contest -- perhaps with just a single goal in it.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Tunisia vs. Australia 1-1 Tunisia 1-0 1-1 Tunisia 1-0 Tunisia 1-0 Tunisia 1-0 1-1

Group C: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia

Date: Saturday, Nov. 26 | Time: 8 a.m. ET | Location: Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

What to know: After being foiled by Mexico's Memo Ochoa from the spot, Poland and Robert Lewandowski come up against Argentina's conquerors Saudi Arabia. Herve Renard's men are one win away from a knockout phase berth and both the Poles and the Mexicans are arguably less daunting to face than Messi's Albiceleste. Failure to win here would leave Poland needing to beat Argentina in their final game to stand any chance of advancing.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Poland vs. Saudi Arabia 1-1 Poland 2-1 1-1 Poland 1-0 1-1 Poland 2-0 Poland 2-0

Group D: France vs. Denmark

Date: Saturday, Nov. 26 | Time: 11 a.m. ET | Location: Stadium 974 -- Doha, Qatar

What to know: The defending champions made a winning start against Australia after an early scare and despite losing Lucas Hernandez to injury, Didier Deschamps' men looked pretty good going forward. Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe seem to thrive in attack together, but this promises to be a tough test against a good Danish side. Almost least half of our pundits favor a draw with an overwhelming majority going for both teams to score.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio France vs. Denmark France 3-1 France 2-1 1-1 1-1 1-1 1-1 France 3-2

Group C: Argentina vs. Mexico

Date: Saturday, Nov. 26 | Time: 2 p.m. ET | Location: Lusail Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

What to know: Argentina are strongly fancied to avenge their loss to Saudi Arabia here. Messi and his teammates need to win and cannot waste another opportunity to get points on the board. El Tri looked better than many expected against Poland, but they should still be unable to match Lionel Scaloni's men.