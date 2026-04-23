Announcements about the World Cup are supposed to result in bursts of excitement, but with less than 50 days to go until the opening match, fans are instead wringing their hands about the rising costs and growing inconveniences of this summer's tournament.

A complex and expensive process to purchase tickets to the first 48-team World Cup was merely the starting point for what has already become a fraught experience for fans, both based in North America and those thinking about making the trip. In a handful of U.S. host cities, though, ticket prices are not the only thing making it a pricey journey – train tickets to stadiums will go for around $100 per person and even higher in some places, while parking prices and rideshare costs are unlikely to serve as notably cheaper options.

Public transportation was always expected to be a point of contention in the U.S., which is less friendly to foot traffic than places like Europe when it comes to large stadiums, but has become the latest in a string of controversies marring the World Cup experience for many and leaves different branches of the tournament's organizing committees feuding with each other as the event approaches.

Here's a look at the state of things with 50 days to go.

High prices in New York and Boston

The priciest trip to the stadiums will come in the suburbs of New York and Boston, where ticket prices for regular public transportation options have skyrocketed. Boston will have a train from South Station to Gillette Stadium, much as it does on gamedays for the NFL's New England Patriots, but a round-trip ticket will cost $80, more than quadruple the usual cost. A ticket for a bus with more than 20 pickup points, meanwhile, will cost $95.

Fans attempting to make the journey to MetLife Stadium in New York's suburbs, though, will have to shell out more. While round-trip bus fare from three pickup locations will cost $80, the journey to and from New York's Penn Station on the NJ Transit will cost $150 rather than the usual $13 ahead of events at the home of the New York Giants and Jets. Additionally, service to and from Penn Station will be shut down for four hours pre-match to anyone but World Cup ticketholders, who will have to show their tickets, a plan that has led New Jersey officials to encourage residents to work from home on those days.

The prices have been the source of a back-and-forth between New Jersey governor Mikie Sherrill and FIFA, who have placed responsibility on the other to bring costs down.

"We inherited an agreement where FIFA is providing $0 for transportation to the World Cup," Sherrill said earlier this month. "And while NJ Transit is stuck with a $48 million bill to safely get fans to and from games, FIFA is making $11 billion. I'm not going to stick New Jersey commuters with that tab for years to come. FIFA should pay for the rides. But if they don't -- I'm not going to let New Jersey get taken for one."

FIFA, meanwhile, pushed back on Sherrill's comments.

"We are quite surprised by the NJ Governor's approach today on fan transportation," world soccer's governing body wrote in a statement to The Athletic. "The original FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City Agreements signed in 2018 required free transportation for fans to all matches. Recognizing the financial strain this placed on the host cities, back in 2023, FIFA adjusted the Host Agreement requirements across all host cities as follows: All Match Ticket holders and accredited individuals shall be able to access transport (public or additionally planned transport) at cost to allow travel to Stadiums on match days. Moreover, FIFA has worked for years with host cities on their transportation and mobility plans, including advocating for millions of dollars in federal funding to support host cities for transportation. The FIFA World Cup will bring millions of fans to North America, along with the related economic impact. Many of these fans will travel to NYNJ to enjoy the eight matches scheduled, including the FIFA World Cup Final. FIFA is not aware of any other major event previously held at NYNJ Stadium, including other major sports, global concert tours, etc., where organizers were required to pay for fan transportation."

Parking spots are expected to go for upwards of $200 at most of the World Cup stadiums across North America and the dynamic pricing models used by rideshare apps will also likely make that option a costly one.

Convenience in Philadelphia

In nearby Philadelphia, though, travel to and from World Cup games should be no trouble at all. A trip to Lincoln Financial Field via SEPTA will still cost the regular fare of $2.90, but thanks to a partnership with tournament partner Airbnb, the ride out of the venue will be free to all. The trip is shorter than those to Gillette Stadium and MetLife Stadium – Philadelphia's World Cup venue is inside the city's limits while Boston's and New York's sites are in suburbs that require above-ground transportation. The difference in prices, though, do not correlate with the difference in distances.

New options in Dallas, Kansas City

Expanded service is likely in most of the U.S.' 11 host cities including Dallas and Kansas City, two places that will introduce new options for locals and visitors alike. There will be free bus service in Kansas City from the airport to downtown, near the tournament's official fan festival, while daily, weekly and tournament-long unlimited passes will be available for regional travel for $25. It will cost $5 to travel from the fan festival to Arrowhead Stadium and $15 for a round-trip ticket from other pickup locations.

Public transportation fares from various parts of Dallas' metropolitan area to AT&T Stadium, meanwhile, will cost from $4 to $6.