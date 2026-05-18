May 26 is the day when the official United States Men's national team roster will be named for the World Cup, and anxiety is building. The last time that the squad was together in March, they lost two friendlies to Belgium and Portugal, and this will be the real deal as the build-up to the World Cup will include friendlies against Senegal and Germany before opening World Cup play, facing Paraguay on June 12.

While the USMNT pecking order may not have shifted much since the March international break, injuries to Patrick Agyemang and Johnny Cardoso have opened spots in the squad, while the dual national decision on Noahkai Banks -- although he has featured less for Augsburg as of late -- also looms. But the biggest question mark may be around the fitness of Chris Richards, who suffered an ankle injury in a 2-2 draw with Brentford on Sunday. While manager Oliver Glasner did look to ease concerns about the severity of the injury, suggesting he could be back for a midweek match, center back is quite thin for the USMNT, and with Richards being a prospective starter, missing any time would be a major cause for concern.

Tyler Adams, Diego Luna, and Sergino Dest, all of whom missed the March international break, are now back playing for their squads, but did they make my predicted roster? This is where I look to think about what Mauricio Pochettino may do versus what I would do setting up the squad because those are two different things -- more on that later.

With that out of the way, let's take a crack at picking Pochettino's final 26 players:

USMNT roster locks

A section that has been dwindling as regression has hit the USMNT pool, this is a group of players who, if healthy, are still expected to be in the squad and likely start matches.

GK Matt Freese

GK Matt Turner

DEF Tim Ream

DEF Chris Richards

DEF Antonee Robinson

DEF Sergino Dest

DEF/FWD Tim Weah

MID Weston McKennie



MID Tyler Adams

MID Malik Tillman

FWD Christian Pulisic

FWD Folarin Balogun

One group of players that hasn't changed much is the locks for the squad. If these players are healthy, not only will they be in the World Cup squad, but they'll also likely be starting the first match for the USMNT, facing Paraguay on June 12 to kick off the tournament. It's a critical moment for the side, but if they're successful at the World Cup, this is the group that will need to be in top form to make it happen.

It's not ideal that Tyler Adams missed the March international break, but his absence showed how critical he is to the USMNT and that this will be a long World Cup (and then very likely a short one) if he can't appear for the team. Pochettino's back three is able to get results, but when facing the best of the best, Adams needs to be in the midfield. If they have to spend any time without Richards, that's where this entire setup comes into question because of the drop off from their top center back to the rest of the pack.

While spending most of Pochettino's time without the Bournemouth man, we're no closer to the USMNT having an Adams replacement. Luckily, he's back playing for the Cherries and ready to be involved in the World Cup squad, but Pochettino will also need to be prepared if Adams isn't healthy to start every match.

The elephant in the room is the form of Christian Pulisic. He hasn't scored for the USMNT since 2024 in the Nations League, facing Jamaica, and he still hasn't scored for Milan in 2026. There are a few chances to change that before things get going for the USMNT, but as one of the most important players in the national team, if the Red, White, and Blue are going to get past the round of 16, they'll need Pulisic at his best.

That's something that needs to be solved, and keeper could be back up in the air as Matt Turner has been performing well with the New England Revolution, but Matt Freese has had the majority of the caps since Pochettino took over as manager. Decisions are abound when it comes to this squad. Freese has 14 caps for the USMNT, but all of those came after taking the starting role in the 2025 Gold Cup, where a penalty shootout win over Costa Rica made him a USMNT hero. He'll be ready for the big moment, but Turner was also the starter in 2022, so this is far from over.

Players on the bubble

Cristian Roldan (Midfielder): Someone who was a surprise inclusion to the 2022 squad, Roldan has made sure to keep himself on the radar under Pochettino, and now, when a midfielder may be needed to fill multiple roles, the Seattle Sounders man will be there. Able to progress the ball up the pitch while also being strong in defense, Roldan will play an important role.

Someone who was a surprise inclusion to the 2022 squad, Roldan has made sure to keep himself on the radar under Pochettino, and now, when a midfielder may be needed to fill multiple roles, the Seattle Sounders man will be there. Able to progress the ball up the pitch while also being strong in defense, Roldan will play an important role. Miles Robinson (Defender): Holding down the Cincinnati defense, Miles Robinson is someone who Pochettino values in defense. He may not start many games, but Robinson has been among the first names that Pochettino looks to to close out matches, which is a valuable skill. Robinson has dealt with injuries this season, but he's back starting for the squad when it matters.

Auston Trusty (Defender) : Celtic have had a tough season, going through three coaches, but Trusty has been at his best as of late and made an impact on the squad, helping lead them to a Scottish Premiership title

: Celtic have had a tough season, going through three coaches, but Trusty has been at his best as of late and made an impact on the squad, Gio Reyna (Forward): Still struggling to start, or even play, for yet another club, Reyna is the most conflicting member of the squad

Still struggling to start, or even play, for yet another club, Tanner Tessmann (Midfielder): Thriving after his move to Lyon, Tessmann is someone who can fill multiple roles for the USMNT. He's gotten playing time as a defensive midfielder and as a centerback, versatility that could be key with the national team mixing things up tactically. After getting a start at center back, it feels like Tessemann has made it as long as fitness holds up. His season came to an end early for Lyon, but he's still expected to be fit for the World Cup.

Ricardo Pepi (Forward): Scoring for fun for PSV and being a player who doesn't give up on a play, no matter what is happening, Pepi will be one of the first players off the bench when Pochettino needs a goal. After missing out on the 2022 World Cup, he has closed out the season for PSV in the best way possible to ensure that it doesn't happen again.

Scoring for fun for PSV and being a player who doesn't give up on a play, no matter what is happening, Pepi will be one of the first players off the bench when Pochettino needs a goal. After missing out on the 2022 World Cup, he has closed out the season for PSV in the best way possible to ensure that it doesn't happen again. Alex Freeman (Defender): After moving to Villarreal, Freeman is someone else struggling for playing time, but he's also learning a lot as he jumps from MLS to LaLiga play, although with the season coming to a close, Freeman has been able to earn a few starts as his playing time is moving in the right direction. Given that he puts in a shift every time that he is needed as a right back, there's no reason not to take him, especially when presumed starter Sergino Dest is also the second-string left back.

Max Arfsten (Defender): Able to play as a defender or essentially push up the pitch as a wide midfielder, Arfsten is another player who brings important versatility to the squad. Robinson may be the starter at left back, but it doesn't get much better as far as a change of pace option.

Able to play as a defender or essentially push up the pitch as a wide midfielder, Arfsten is another player who brings important versatility to the squad. Robinson may be the starter at left back, but it doesn't get much better as far as a change of pace option. Brenden Aaronson (Midfielder): The top assister for Leeds United this season, it seemed like Aaronson didn't have much of a shot at making the World Cup squad, but his work rate and vision have kept him around the fringes. Only time will tell if that's enough, but Aaronson is doing enough to ensure that he's in the mix right now.

Chris Brady (Goalkeeper): A strong keeper for the Chicago Fire, Brady isn't in line to start World Cup games unless there is a significant injury to the keepers above him in the pecking order, but given that he continues to be called in as a keeper for training, he's in line for a role in the squad.

A strong keeper for the Chicago Fire, Brady isn't in line to start World Cup games unless there is a significant injury to the keepers above him in the pecking order, but given that he continues to be called in as a keeper for training, he's in line for a role in the squad. Mark McKenzie (Defender): A player with whom Pochettino has talked about the art of defending, McKenzie is someone who could be a surprise starter at the World Cup. He has settled in well since making the move to Toulouse in France , and as another player who is comfortable in a back three or a back four, this could be McKenzie's time.

A player with whom Pochettino has talked about the art of defending, McKenzie is someone who could be a surprise starter at the World Cup. He has settled in well since making the move to Toulouse in , and as another player who is comfortable in a back three or a back four, this could be McKenzie's time. Diego Luna (Midfielder): Becoming Pochettino's right-hand man, Luna now has to prove that he can perform against top opposition. Scoring against Uruguay is a start, but the tougher challenges are yet to come. While he missed the March international break due to injury, Luna is a player whose stock has risen due to others failing to step up and he has continued to score for Real Salt Lake since getting back into the starting XI.

Sebastian Berhalter (Midfielder): The Vancouver Whitecaps man has quickly become one of the best players in the squad at delivering set plays, and if someone needs to deliver a free kick or a corner to change the outcome of a game, there are worse options. He's also showcasing a talent for taking long shots, which could come in handy.

The Vancouver Whitecaps man has quickly become one of the best players in the squad at delivering set plays, and if someone needs to deliver a free kick or a corner to change the outcome of a game, there are worse options. He's also showcasing a talent for taking long shots, which could come in handy. Haji Wright (Forward): Integral at leading Coventry City back to the Premier League, Wright is someone else looking to make a second consecutive World Cup squad, and his versatility helps give him the inside track to do that. Able to perform as a nine or on the wing, he'll be in the mix.

On the outside looking in

Here's a look at those who have missed the cut in this projection:

Jack McGlynn (Midfielder): Injuries have kept McGlynn out of the mix, and while he has been in good form for the Houston Dynamo, it may come too late. McGlynn has one of the best left-footed strikes in American soccer, but he's in direct competition with Berhalter, who has done their part to stay firmly in the roster. McGlynn will be a factor in 2030, but it feels as if he's just out of the picture for 2026.

Injuries have kept McGlynn out of the mix, and while he has been in good form for the Houston Dynamo, it may come too late. McGlynn has one of the best left-footed strikes in American soccer, but he's in direct competition with Berhalter, who has done their part to stay firmly in the roster. McGlynn will be a factor in 2030, but it feels as if he's just out of the picture for 2026. Patrick Schulte (Goalkeeper): Another player whose injuries have knocked down the pecking order, it seemed as if Schulte would have the inside track to make it as the third keeper, but Brady has been consistent while also putting in good performances for the Chicago Fire.

(Goalkeeper): Another player whose injuries have knocked down the pecking order, it seemed as if Schulte would have the inside track to make it as the third keeper, but Brady has been consistent while also putting in good performances for the Chicago Fire. Noahkai Banks (Defender): The latest subject of dual national panic, if Banks opts for the United States instead of Germany, he'll be in the squad. The Augsburg man has been growing as a player with every appearance that he makes with the squad, and despite being 19, he'd be an addition to a team who are lacking depth at center back. Playing time is trending in the wrong direction with Augsburg, but if Banks decides on the USA, it will give Pochettino a decision to make.

The latest subject of dual national panic, if Banks opts for the United States instead of Germany, he'll be in the squad. The Augsburg man has been growing as a player with every appearance that he makes with the squad, and despite being 19, he'd be an addition to a team who are lacking depth at center back. Playing time is trending in the wrong direction with Augsburg, but if Banks decides on the USA, it will give Pochettino a decision to make. Joe Scally (Defender): The shift to a back three and Scally's versatility will give him a chance, but limited minutes in the March window will come as a concern for Scally making the full squad. He has continued to be a strong defender in Germany, but it has yet to translate to the USMNT, and time is running out.

The shift to a back three and Scally's versatility will give him a chance, but limited minutes in the March window will come as a concern for Scally making the full squad. He has continued to be a strong defender in Germany, but it has yet to translate to the USMNT, and time is running out. Alex Zendejas (Forward): Starring for Club America in Liga MX, there isn't much more that Zendejas can do on the pitch to show that he should be on this roster. Already playing regular soccer more than Gio Reyna, all that he can do is wait to see how the dust settles. After Balogun, Zendejas is arguably the most in-form American attacker with four goals and two assists in his last five matches, but he hasn't had a USMNT appearance since September of 2025. Zendejas scored against Japan in that appearance, and if I were making the decision, he'd be on the World Cup squad, but Reyna keeps popping up.

2026 roster projection

Goalkeepers (3): Matt Freese (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution), Chris Brady (Chicago Fire).

Defenders (10): Sergino Dest (PSV), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Tim Ream (Fulham), Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Auston Trusty (Celtic), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse FC), Tim Weah (Marseille).

Midfielders (9): Weston McKennie (Juventus), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Tanner Tessemann (Lyon), Gio Reyna (Borussia Monchengladbach).

Forwards (4): Christian Pulisic (Milan), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV), Haji Wright (Coventry).