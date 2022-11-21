World Cup Day 2 is underway and the full day of multiple matches has not disappointed. England got things started off with an expected bashing of Iran, while Senegal and Netherlands played a physical, contested match that saw the Dutch put it away late. The United States take on Wales to round out the day's action. Follow along with our live blog here.

Here's everything you need to know about the day's action:

World Cup scores and schedule

England 6, Iran 2

Netherlands 2, Senegal 0

USA vs. Wales, 2 p.m. ET

England get off to rocking start

The Three Lions are expected to contend at the World Cup, and if the first game was any sign of what they can do, look out. Sure, it was against Iran, but they are formidable in their own right and have given trouble to Argentina, Spain and Portugal in recent World Cups. But England were far too sharp with Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka leading the way as the team romped to the most lopsided win we've seen at the competition so far. Saka scored twice, while Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish also scored.

England found the net three times in each half but Iran lost goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to an early head injury, which didn't help things.

While the English won't be pleased with conceding twice, they'll take this as a strong first step towards what they hope is global glory.

Here are all of England's six goals:

The Dutch, in the end, were too much

The Netherlands were outshot 15-10 by a Sadio Mane-less Senegal, but a goal in the 84th minute by Cody Gakpo proved to be the winner with this skillful header beating Edouard Mendy. Neither team was overly superb in attack, but Gakpo got into the right spot at the right time for his first World Cup goal, putting his team on the brink of a spot in the round of 16. Now, with just a win over Qatar or Ecuador, they will surely advance as they look for their first ever World Cup title.

For Senegal, it was always going to be challenging without Mane, and the attack did not do nearly enough in this one, struggling with accuracy and seeing the Dutch defense defender fairly well. But they'll fancy their chances against Ecuador and Qatar with still so much yet to be decided.

Upcoming World Cup schedule, how to watch, odds

Here's a look at what's on tap for Wednesday:



All times Eastern

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, Tuesday 5 a.m.

Lionel Messi and company debut at the tournament in the early timeslot, the first game of the cup at 5 a.m. ET. The South Americans are on a 36-match unbeaten streak and should win this one comfortably. Expect a lot of quality in attack for Argentina and for Messi to look dominant.

Here's how to watch, match odds and more:

Location : Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

: Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Argentina -675; Draw +600; Saudi Arabia +2000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Denmark vs. Tunisia, Tuesday 8 a.m.

One of the most intriguing games of the day. The Danes are viewed as a dark horse by many after their run to the semifinals of Euro 2020. Tunisia, meanwhile, have their own pieces and a good bit of experience. Denmark area expecting to win this game, but easier said than done in a tournament that is always full of surprises.

Here's how to watch, match odds and more:

Location : Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

: Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Denmark -225; Draw +310; Tunisia +700 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Mexico vs. Poland, Tuesday 11 a.m.

El Tri kick off their participation by having to face Robert Lewandowski and Poland in what will be no easy task. Mexico looked far from their best in World Cup qualifying and entered this tournament without Jesus Corona due to injury. There will be big-time pressure on manager Gerardo Martino, who likely needs to get out of the group to have any future with this national team.

Here's how to watch, match odds and more:

Location : Stadium 974 -- Doha, Qatar

: Stadium 974 -- Doha, Qatar TV: Fox and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Fox and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Mexico +175; Draw +200; Poland +175 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

France vs. Australia, Tuesday 2 p.m.

The reigning World Cup winners cap the day off when they favorite massive underdogs Australia. France have been bitten multiple times by the injury bug, the latest being Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema bowing out. Still, with Kylian Mbappe in attack, they are surely still at the top of the list of contenders as they aim to go back-to-back.

Here's how to watch, match odds and more: