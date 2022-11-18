The World Cup in Qatar officially kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and it concludes on Saturday, Dec. 10. Click here for the full daily match schedule and print out your wall chart. This will be the first time we will see the tournament played out in the winter months, interrupting the club soccer season schedule, and it is the last time we will see the format limited to 32 teams before it expands to 48 in time for 2026 when the United States, Mexico and Canada host.

Speaking of the United States, the Americans are making their long-awaited return to the world's biggest stage after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. This is the 11th World Cup appearance for a United States team that has reached the World Cup in eight out of the past nine editions. Gregg Berhalter's USMNT finished third out of eight teams in Concacaf's qualifying group, behind Mexico and Canada.

And while we have you here, make sure to sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where three times a week your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the beautiful game in the United States.

The Canadians are making their second appearance in the World Cup and the first since 1986 when the tournament was held in Mexico. They're paired with Belgium, Morocco and 2018 runners-up Croatia. Mexico, meanwhile, have Saudi Arabia, Poland and an Argentina team led by Lionel Messi in what stands to be his last hurrah.

As far as the contenders go, no team has shorter odds (courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook) to win it all than Brazil at +400 as Tite searches for the sixth star above the Seleção crest. Not far behind Brazil in the futures are France (+600), Argentina (+650), England (+700), Spain (+800) and Germany (+1000).

Each national team will have until Nov. 14 (1 p.m. ET) to unveil the full 26-man squad. Berhalter will unveil his list for the United States on Wednesday. You can keep track of every team's list here.

Keep up to date with the schedule, standings and scores right here. Before we dive into the standings, it's worth pointing out how the tiebreaker works. There are seven procedures before we get to the point where we need to draw lots to determine which team(s) will advance. Last World Cup, Japan edged out Senegal to reach the knockout stage due to FIFA fair play points. It's not exactly crazy to imagine history repeating itself in Qatar.

World Cup: Group stage tiebreaker procedure

Total points Goal difference Goals scored Points scored in matches between tied teams Goal difference in matches between tied teams Goals scored in matches between tied teams

Fair play points in group stage

· Yellow card: -1 point

· Indirect red (second yellow): -3 points

· Direct red: -4 points

· Yellow card and direct red: -5 points

Drawing of lots

You can watch all of the World Cup live -- in English and in Spanish -- on fuboTV (Try for free).

World Cup group stage standings, table

GROUP A MP W-D-L GD PTS Qatar 0 0-0-0 0 0 Ecuador 0 0-0-0 0 0 Senegal 0 0-0-0 0 0 Netherlands 0 0-0-0 0 0

GROUP B MP W-D-L GD PTS England 0 0-0-0 0 0 Iran 0 0-0-0 0 0 United States 0 0-0-0 0 0 Wales 0 0-0-0 0 0

GROUP C MP W-D-L GD PTS Argentina 0 0-0-0 0 0 Saudi Arabia 0 0-0-0 0 0 Mexico 0 0-0-0 0 0 Poland 0 0-0-0 0 0

GROUP D MP W-D-L GD PTS France 0 0-0-0 0 0 Australia 0 0-0-0 0 0 Denmark 0 0-0-0 0 0 Tunisia 0 0-0-0 0 0

GROUP E







Spain 0 0-0-0 0 0 Costa Rica 0 0-0-0 0 0 Germany 0 0-0-0 0 0 Japan 0 0-0-0 0 0

GROUP F MP W-D-L GD PTS Belgium 0 0-0-0 0 0 Canada 0 0-0-0 0 0 Morocco 0 0-0-0 0 0 Croatia 0 0-0-0 0 0

GROUP G MP W-D-L GD PTS Brazil 0 0-0-0 0 0 Serbia 0 0-0-0 0 0 Switzerland 0 0-0-0 0 0 Cameroon 0 0-0-0 0 0

GROUP H MP W-D-L GD PTS Portugal 0 0-0-0 0 0 Ghana 0 0-0-0 0 0 Uruguay 0 0-0-0 0 0 Korea Republic 0 0-0-0 0 0

Full World Cup bracket

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2022 World Cup wall chart.

Knockout stage schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Round of 16

Saturday, Dec. 3

Group A winners vs. Group B runners-up, 10 a.m.

Group C winners vs. Group D runners-up, 2 p.m.



Sunday, Dec. 4

Group D winners vs. Group C runners-up, 10 a.m.

Group B winners vs. Group A runners-up, 2 p.m.



Monday, Dec. 5

Group E winners vs. Group F runners-up, 10 a.m.

Group G winners vs. Group H runners-up, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Group F winners vs. Group E runners-up, 10 a.m.

Group H winners vs. Group G runners-up, 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 9

Quarterfinal 1, 10 a.m.

Quarterfinal 2, 2 p.m.



Saturday, Dec. 10

Quarterfinal 3, 10 a.m.

Quarterfinal 4, 2 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Semifinal 1, 2 p.m.



Wednesday, Dec. 14

Semifinal 2, 2 p.m.

Third-place match

Saturday, Dec. 17

Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Final

Sunday, Dec. 18

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 10 a.m.