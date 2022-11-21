gettyimages-1231934306-2.jpg
Getty Images

The 2022 World Cup got underway on Sunday with host Qatar falling to Ecuador 2-0. Enner Valencia got things going with a brace to take an unlikely lead in the race for the Golden Boot. He was joined by Bukayo Saka a day later, who scored a brace as England trounced Iran in their opening game.

Throughout the tournament we will be tracking some of the most notable stats in Qatar, including the race for the Golden Boot and leaders for assists and clean sheets. While you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

World Cup statistics

  • Matches played: 2/64
  • Total goals scored: 10
  • Goals per match: 5
  • Minutes per goal: 18
  • Braces scored: 3
  • Hat tricks scored: 0
  • Own goals: 0
  • Penalty kicks: 2
  • Penalty success rate: 100% (2/2) 

Player stats (leaderboard)

Goals

headshot-image
Bukayo Saka
ENG • M • #17
Goals2
headshot-image
Mehdi Taremi
IRN • F • #9
Goals2
headshot-image
Enner Valencia
ECU • F • #13
Goals2

Assists

headshot-image
Harry Kane
ENG • F • #9
Assists2

Clean sheets

headshot-image
Hernan Galindez
ECU • GK • #1
Clean sheets1