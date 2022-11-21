The 2022 World Cup got underway on Sunday with host Qatar falling to Ecuador 2-0. Enner Valencia got things going with a brace to take an unlikely lead in the race for the Golden Boot. He was joined by Bukayo Saka a day later, who scored a brace as England trounced Iran in their opening game.

World Cup statistics

Matches played: 2/64

Total goals scored: 10

Goals per match: 5

Minutes per goal: 18

Braces scored: 3

Hat tricks scored: 0

Own goals: 0

Penalty kicks: 2

Penalty success rate: 100% (2/2)

Player stats (leaderboard)

Goals

Bukayo Saka ENG • M • #17 Goals 2

Mehdi Taremi IRN • F • #9 Goals 2

Enner Valencia ECU • F • #13 Goals 2

Assists

Harry Kane ENG • F • #9 Assists 2

Clean sheets