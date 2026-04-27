The 2026 World Cup is approaching, and as the club season nears its conclusion, developments across the soccer world are already shaping the squads set to travel to the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer. Injuries, and players performing well or struggling can also have an impact on nations as managers make their final decisions about the rosters. Let's now take a look at the five most interesting stories of the week about the World Cup:

Xavi Simons to miss the World Cup

Tottenham's season is not going well, and if the team coached by Roberto De Zerbi is going to avoid relegation to the Championship, they will have to manage it without one of their biggest talents, Xavi Simons. The Dutch striker ruptured the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in his right knee, as confirmed by the club, and will definitely miss at least six months of action, including the 2026 World Cup with the Netherlands.

The English club announced the injury on Monday morning:

"The 23-year-old suffered the injury during the second half of our Premier League fixture at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Xavi will undergo surgery in the coming weeks and, following that, will then begin his rehabilitation with our medical team. Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur sends Xavi our love and support, we will be with him every step of the way."

Lamine Yamal back in time?

There was another big injury over the week but luckily less worrying, at least for now. Spanish star Lamine Yamal is expected to be back for the upcoming World Cup as Barcelona announced following his injury suffered last Wednesday.

"The tests carried out have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has a hamstring injury in his left leg (biceps femoris muscle). The player will follow a conservative treatment plan. Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season, and he is expected to be available for the World Cup." He's expected to be back in time, but at the same time, it adds more doubt to his status for the roster managed by Luis de la Fuente. Even if the teenage superstar is cleared to play, what kind of form and fitness will he be in following the layoff?

Is the season over for Luka Modric?

Croatian captain and AC Milan midfielder Luka Modric is set to miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season with the Italian giants, multiple reports confirmed on Monday, following his injury suffered during the AC Milan match against Juventus on Sunday. The Croatian legend, who is set to play his last ever World Cup this summer, has suffered a double fracture of his cheekbone and will undergo surgery in the coming weeks, but according to the early reports, his involvement in the summer tournament is not in doubt.

Real Madrid deals with injuries

Two big updates coming from Madrid that could have an impact on the World Cup this summer. Both Turkish midfielder Arda Guler and Brazilian defender Eder Militao have suffered injuries. While the Turkish talent is expected to be back in time for the summer and play with Turkiye (including in the group stage against the United States Men's national team), Militao will be out for at least five months, ruling out the chance to see him playing under Carlo Ancelotti again with Brazil at the World Cup as he will need to undergo surgery to be back ahead of the new season with Real Madrid.

A big blow for Germany

Another injury that will have big consequences for the World Cup, Serge Gnabry will miss the 2026 edition with Germany after sustaining a "right adductor tendon avulsion" in training with Bayern Munich as the German team confirmed. "FC Bayern will be without Serge Gnabry for a prolonged spell after the forward sustained a right adductor tendon avulsion, as confirmed following examination by the club's medical department." Gnabry is one of Germany's best attacking threats combining pace with a proven scoring record on the biggest stages both domestically and at international level. His absence will definitely become an issue for the team managed by Julian Nagelsmann, that is probably lacking creativity in the attack compared to the past editions of the World Cup.