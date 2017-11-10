World Cup qualifying playoffs: Bad PK call puts Northern Ireland in tough spot, Croatia crushes Greece
The Swiss and Croatians must feel good about their chances
Croatia and Switzerland are on the brink of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, taking a leg up in their playoff matches on Thursday. Croatia earned a 4-1 win over Greece as that tie seems nearly settled, while Switzerland benefited from a bogus penalty kick call to edge Northern Ireland, 1-0.
Croatia vs. Greece
Croatia took a 3-0 lead just after the half-hour mark and crushed a horrific Greek defense. Luka Modric opened with a penalty kick, while Nikola Kalinic, Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric each scored.
To see just how bad Greece's defending was, check out this goal from Kalinic, who was wide open at the front post:
And with that result, Greece needs an unbelievable performance in the second leg on Sunday.
Switzerland vs. Northern Ireland
The Swiss escaped with a favorable result, but it wasn't without the help of the ref. They were awarded a harsh penalty after the ball appeared to hit a defender high in the arm of a Xherdan Shaqiri shot.
And Ricardo Rodriguez made the hosts pay with his calm finish to give them the 1-0 victory.
Croatia and Switzerland should be in good shape, but these ties are far from decided with 90 minutes, and potentially more, left to play.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Brazil vs. Japan
Brazil plays Japan in an intriguing friendly
-
How to watch Honduras vs. Australia
Honduras hosts the first leg
-
How to watch Mexico vs. Belgium
El Tri takes on the World Cup dark horse on Friday
-
How to watch Italy vs. Sweden
The Italians are expected to advance from the two-leg battle
-
Messi makes promise if Argentina wins WC
This will take Messi quite a while
-
World Cup ball for 2018 is out
The ball is a mix of old and new and a return to a more traditional look
Add a Comment