World Soccer Power Rankings: France back in first, England stays strong and USMNT remains in top 25

It's going to be a busy summer on the international soccer scene with the Copa America, Gold Cup, Euro qualifying and more. And while some teams are off to hot starts in 2019, like England and France, some of the big names continue to fade. Here are three teams that have to get their acts together in the coming months.

Argentina

After the debacle at the World Cup, it feels like the Argentina national team is just holding massive tryouts. So many different players have been called up to Lionel Scaloni's squad, and he's used seven different goalkeepers in eight games. It certainly feels like there is a youth movement, but some staples likes Sergio Aguero have to be brought back into the fold. The loss to Venezuela was alarming, and it's hard to recall the last time the Argentina national team was actually dazzling to watch.

Croatia

Following the dream run to the World Cup final, Croatia has come back down to earth. The team has lost three of six and isn't off to the greatest start in Euro qualifying. The next three games against Wales, Slovakia and at Azerbaijan could be the make or break point for this team. With aging stars and a group no longer riding the World Cup wave, it's time to buckle down, especially defensively.

Germany

The win against the Netherlands was much needed, but it still doesn't hide the fact that this team has just been awful more often than not since before the World Cup. At this point in time, it's hard to justify the Germans as a real contender at Euro 2020. But they've got just over a year to convince people they can do it, and that 2020 won't be as awful as 2018.

RK TEAM CHG ANALYSIS 1. France +2 A perfect start to Euro qualifying with two victories and four goals scored in each game. Les Bleus are still the world's best and should be the favorite next summer at Euro 2020. 2. England -- Raheem Sterling had four goals in two Euro qualifying wins, and England fans can pen thank you letters to a guy named Pep Guardiola who lives in Manchester. He's transformed him. 3. Brazil -2 A strange draw against Panama and a win over the Czechs. But can we really judge too much without its best player in Neymar? 4. Belgium -- Two Euro qualifying wins, three goals from Eden Hazard, and this team already seems like a lock to qualify. 5. Spain +1 Rodrigo and Alvaro Morata are scoring consistently for their country, and that's good news for the biggest question mark area on the roster. 6. Netherlands -1 The sport is better when the Dutch are good, but that loss at home to Germany is a tough one to swallow. They did well to battle back though. 7. Uruguay +4 The South Americans, to the surprise of nobody, crushed Uzbekistan and Thailand to win the China Cup. A real contender for Copa America. 8. Portugal -1 Two games in Euro qualifying and two draws. Add on Cristiano Ronaldo picking up an injury, and it wasn't a good week.

9. Switzerland -1 A decent start to Euro qualifying but should have beaten Denmark. Breel Embolo's form is encouraging. 10. Denmark -- Did well to battle back against the Swiss, but this team hasn't won any of its last three matches. When the attack is on, the defense isn't. 11. Argentina -1 A lot of the players on this current squad probably won't make the Copa America roster, but that 3-1 loss to Venezuela was just awful. Lots of work to be done. 12. Colombia -- Carlos Queiroz has a lot of work ahead of him. This squad is so talented but aging up top. Midfielders must contribute more with James Rodriguez leading the way. 13. Germany NR A fantastic late win at the Netherlands, and this team tries to forget about a terrible 2018. Snapped a six-match winless streak dating back to World Cup. 14. Russia -- Denis Cheryshev has three goals in two matches, and his confidence and creativity in the final third will be crucial if they are to make Euro 2020. 15. Japan -- Tested itself against Colombia and Bolivia ahead of this summer's Copa America, and they held their own. A little threat to advance from group stage. 16. Ukraine -- Andriy Shevchenko has a long way to go as a manager to meet his level as a player, but he's off to a great start leading his country. 17. South Korea -- Wins over Bolivia and Colombia don't erase that Asian Cup loss to Qatar. Should win East Asian Cup later this year. 18. Sweden +1 Usually known for its ability in the back, Sweden has shown more lately in attack. Five goals in a Euro win and draw, they hadn't scored that many in consecutive games since 2017. 19. Mexico +2 The Tata Martino era is off to a fine start with seven goals and wins over Chile and Paraguay. But some defensive errors will be keeping Martino up at night. 20. Croatia -7 The World Cup finalists just barely beat Azerbaijan and lost to Hungry. It's like night and day from last summer. 21. Bosnia and Herzegovina -3 This team has really found its form. Just two losses in its last 15 matches have allowed them to boost confidence. 22. Italy NR The Azzurri aren't quite back yet, but that defense is. Five straight shutouts, and Moise Kean looks special in attack. 23. Serbia -- Serbia's last lost came against Brazil at the World Cup. Since then, four wins and four draws, including games against Germany and Portugal. 24. Peru -2 Twenty shots against El Salvador, just one shot allowed, and they lose 2-0. A night to forget against a Central American team that lost to Bermuda in November. 25. United States -- Facing Ecuador and Chile are great tests for this team ahead of a busy summer, but boy has it been unlucky with the injuries to Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic. Gregg Berhalter is off to a fine start though.

