World Soccer Power Rankings: France still No. 1, plus Germany among top Nations League disappointments

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is long behind us and the focus has shifted to international friendlies and regional competitions like the UEFA Nations League. And some teams may need the inaugural UEFA competition, which serves as another way to qualify for the Euro 2020 tournament. There others, however, that have shown some negative signs that make you question whether they can even make Euro at their current form.

So who are the three biggest disappointments in the Nations League that, as a result, need to be worried about their chances of qualifying for Euro 2020?

1. Germany

Look, it would be crazy to think Germany won't be at Euro 2020. The team is always a participant for UEFA's biggest international competition, but the six losses this calendar year is the most ever by the national team and they just look dysfunctional. They are set to be relegated from League A of the Nations League with a draw and two losses after three games, and the lack of goal scoring has been the biggest problem. Germany has only scored two goals in two of its last seven games. Now, you have to feel that Joachim Low's time may be running out if this continues. Perhaps some new ideas are needed or a new coach to spark this team, but there have been signs from before the World Cup and this team hasn't improved a bit since lifting the trophy in 2014.

2. Iceland

Not a good World Cup and now 0-0-3 in the Nations League, the Euro 2016 underdog has finally met its match as of late. Winless in its last 11 matches, including the World Cup, Iceland has struggled defensively, allowing nearly three goals per game over their last seven. If this continues, this team won't be at Euro 2020.

3. Poland

Another team that has just fallen off the map, Poland is 0-1-2 in the Nations League and can't find consistency in front of goal, even with Robert Lewandowski. Only once in the team's last seven games has it scored more than a goal. Lewandowski has had little help, which is the problem. Just like Argentina with Lionel Messi, having a star up top isn't enough. This team is a serious contender to fail to qualify.

Here are our rankings with the changes coming in relation to our September power rankings:

World Club Soccer Power Rankings



Previous rankings: Sept. 13

RK TEAM CHG ANALYSIS 1. France -- Still the world's best team and loaded with young talent. Could soon have the world's best player if Kylian Mbappe continues to crush the competition. 2. Belgium -- Europe's second strongest team is only going to get better. Can we please get a highlight reel of Dries Mertens' goals for his country? They are all spectacular. 3. Brazil -- Always nice to beat your bitter rival, but it should have been by more than one goal. South America's strongest team right now. 4. England -- The Three Lions continue to impress. That first Raheem Sterling goal against Spain was nothing short of special. 5. Spain -1 Inconsistent, and there are big concerns about that back line. Muy malo. 6. Russia +1 Building off a productive World Cup campaign and increasing in confidence. 7. Croatia +1 A little bit better lately but that buzz from the World Cup seems to have moved away. 8. Colombia +1 Playing with confidence after beating the U.S. and Costa Rica, scoring seven goals combined. That James Rodriguez goal vs. the USMNT was something special. 9. Argentina +2 The youth movement has been paying off as the team has shown more quality, especially in the middle of the field. Didn't have enough to beat Brazil but the confidence and change is culture is noticeable. 10. Uruguay -4 These are just friendlies, but losing to South Korea and Japan in the span of a few days isn't a good look. 11. Denmark -1 Not many better attacking midfielders in the world than Christian Eriksen. He's a special player that we could see soon at a bigger club. 12. Japan -- Beat Uruguay in a friendly but the defensive issues are massive. The central part of the defense hasn't been on the same page.

13. Portugal +1 No Cristiano Ronaldo, no problem. Lots of young talent to mesh with the vets, but probably not a Euro 2020 contender. 14. Switzerland -1 Looking sharp in the Nations League but always a good team and not great. 15. Mexico +1 Lot of young players are getting minutes and that will help build towards the future. The favorite to win next year's Gold Cup. 16. Sweden -1 A team that looks good at the back and far from it in attack. Not sure even Zlatan Ibrahimovic could fix that strike force. 17. South Korea -- Nice friendly win over Uruguay, but this team has no business drawing Panama, even in a friendly. 18. Ukraine +6 Did you know Andriy Shevchenko is coaching this team? And they are responding well. Organized, lots of heart and getting results. 19. Bosnia and Herzegovina NR Perfect 3-0-0 start in the Nations League. How many countries would love to have Eden Dzeko and Miralem Pjanic on their team? 20. Peru +1 This team just keeps getting better. Impressive desire and heart under Ricardo Gareca. Dark horse at Copa America. 21. Finland NR They probably won't be here for long, but a 4-0-0 start in the Nations League is impressive. 22. Cameroon -- Improving defensively and looking good to quality for AFCON. 23. Serbia -- Set to be promoted in the Nations League and is undefeated after four games. A consistent Aleksandar Mitrovic means all the difference. 24. United States +1 Lot of good vibes around this program with so many young guys getting a chance. Not good enough to beat Colombia but got a quality draw without three important players. 25. Germany -5 On the brink of falling out of the top 25. No character, no heart, no creativity. Never before have those terms been used to describe the German national team.

Dropped out: Senegal, Peru, Poland



Senegal, Peru, Poland Just missed the cut: Netherlands, Israel, Norway, Nigeria, Tunisia.

