Kazuyoshi Miura, who is the world's oldest known professional soccer player at 56 years old, has signed a new deal with Portuguese second division club Oliveirense. The Japanese striker joined Oliveirense in January 2023 when he was loaned from Yokohama, and now he'll continue to play for the second-tier soccer club.

Miura has played in just 28 minutes this year, which came across three separate appearances. Both Yokohama and Oliveirense share the same owner.

During this past season, Miura was actually named the "Man of the Match" on the final day of the Portuguese season. He received the honor after he played 26 minutes in relief in a 4-3 win Leixoes. Leixoes manager Pedro Ribeiro called the decision to award that honor to Miura "offensive," and made the match into a "circus."

The Japanese striker initially began his career with Brazilian club Santos back in 1986. Miura had been a member of Yokohama since 2005, but did spend the 2022 season with fourth-tier club Suzuka Point Getters, who are managed by his older brother, Yasutoshi. Miura scored a pair of goals in 18 games with the Japan Football League club.

Miura has scored 55 goals in 89 games throughout his international career, but hasn't competed on the international level since 2000. In the past, the striker has stated that he wants to play until he reaches the age of 60.