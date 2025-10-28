For the first time since 2004, the Racecourse Ground was the host of a Welsh derby between Wrexham and Cardiff City, which the Bluebirds took advantage of, winning 2-1 to book their place in the last eight of the EFL Cup. A 71st-minute goal by Will Fish was the difference between the two sides, with differing priorities making a difference.

Cardiff and Wrexham traded places this season, with the Bluebirds being relegated to League One while Wrexham winning promotion to the Championship, and the rotation in the lineups showed their differing priorities. Phil Parkinson is looking to survive the grind of the EFL Championship, while Cardiff are two points off the top spot in League One. With the Bluebirds looking to make their stay in the third division a short one, the motivation of winning their first derby against Wrexham can help propel them back up the pyramid.

It wasn't a pretty game with Cardiff taking a lead into halftime before Kieffer Moore leveled things for Wrexham. The Welsh striker has been irreplaceable with five goals in all competitions, but his strike wasn't enough to secure the win. Wrexham won't be too disappointed about that, though. When they were in the lower divisions, Wrexham were able to make it to the fourth round of cup competitions with ease, but priorities have shifted.

The Dragons no longer have the best roster in the Championship, so they have to be shrewd in where they play their best players. Plus, a team outside of the top flight haven't won this competition since 1991, so doing so was always very unlikely. They're struggling with the move up a division with 14 points through 12 games and are only six points out of the relegation zone. That's a fine position to stay in, but struggling to keep their opponents from scoring, picking up more injuries could see Wrexham suffer relegation.

After riding a wave of momentum to this point, relegation would put a dent in the Dragons' ambitions and possibly lead to another club being able to poach Parkinson from them. The chief orchestrator of their success, a managerial shift is something that could stop the Hollywood rise in its tracks. Despite the derby loss, Wrexham won't look back on this loss with sadness as long as they're able to play a competitive match against the Championship leaders, Coventry City, on Friday. This is a trying week for Wrexham, but that's a game where if they can get any points, it will go a long way to giving them the confidence to stay in the second division.

Wrexham and Coventry City will face off on Friday at 4 p.m. ET live on Paramount+.