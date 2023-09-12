While Wrexham haven't taken League Two by storm yet since their promotion from the Vanarama National League, it will now be easier to watch their games in the United States thanks to a new deal with iFollow. Steaming was one of the bigger issues that owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took on while in the National League as the league didn't allow domestic or international steaming of the league while English blackout rules could see fans go to see other teams in person that weren't Wrexham.

Now in League Two, some of Wrexham's matches FA Cup matches were already broadcast on ESPN+ but this deal provides fans with an option to view all of Wrexham's league matches during the season. Already having an exciting 5-5 draw with Swindon town to their names, the Dragons are settling in League Two but the absence of Paul Mullin has been felt on the team.

The striker was injured in a collision with Manchester United keeper Nathan Bishop during preseason and hasn't featured since as the club has climbed to seventh in the league table. Notts County, who were promoted with the Dragons, currently sit second. In League Two, the top three teams gain automatic promotion while teams finishing fourth through seventh take place in playoffs for promotion to League One.

With how much the Dragons have spent under Hollywood ownership, making the playoffs would be their minimum expectation while they're really going for automatic promotion. Only three points off the top spot in the league, an automatic bid is possible but things will be tight as 15 teams are on 10 or more points at this early stage of the season.

Wrexham's upcoming schedule

All times Eastern