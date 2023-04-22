Wrexham are the new National League champions after Saturday's 3-1 win over Boreham Wood not only sealed promotion to League Two but also confirmed the Red Dragons as title winners.

The visitors took a surprise lead inside of the opening minute through Lee Ndlovu at the Racecourse Ground before an Elliott Lee equalizer after 15 minutes.

It took until the second half for Wrexham to take the lead and put themselves within touching distance of the fourth tier of English soccer with Paul Mullin netting a stunning effort.

Phil Parkinson's men made the game safe 19 minutes through time as Mullin scored again to end a 15-year wait for a return to Football League status.

The final whistle sparked scenes of jubilation with McElhenney in tears as fans invaded the Racecourse Ground field to celebrate the feat.

