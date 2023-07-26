Wrexham beat Manchester United 3-1 at Snapdragon Stadium on Tuesday but the League Two club's star striker Paul Mullin suffered a punctured lung.

The 28-year-old collided with Red Devils' goalkeeper Nathan Bishop who was part of Erik ten Hag's largely youthful United side in California after most senior players already traveled to Texas.

Mullin scored 46 goals across all competitions for Wrexham last season as the Hollywood-owned club ended their 15-year exile from the fully professional soccer pyramid.

Wrexham's No. 10 was treated on the field before walking off with an oxygen mask early in the first half at a sold out 34,248 Snapdragon Stadium and in front of co-owner Rob McElhenney.

Ryan Reynolds was not present to see Elliot Lee, Aaron Hayden and Sam Dalby goals secure a win for his Red Dragons as Dan Gore saw red for United who scored through Marc Jurado.

It was not enough to stop Wrexham from claiming the Snapdragon Cup and celebrating their success and manager Phil Parkinson confirmed Mullin's punctured lung after the game.

Mullin later issued an update from hospital and Wrexham are due to finish their U.S. stint with a game against Philadelphia Union's second string team before heading home.

The League Two outfit now have two wins from three games after beating LA Galaxy's reserves after a heavy loss to Chelsea.