During a weekend that saw Maidstone United take down Ipswich Town and Newport County keep things tight Manchester United, Wrexham will be the latest underdog to attempt an upset in FA Cup fourth round action on Monday when they face Blackburn Rovers.

Though it is not the most stark mismatch in this round of action, there's a pretty big gap between the two teams in the English soccer pyramid. Wrexham sit 32 places below Championship side Blackburn, but this is no ordinary face-off between David and Goliath. Wrexham's upward trajectory since actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's 2020 takeover sees them on track for a second successive promotion this season and means they carry momentum heading into Monday's matchup. Coupled with Blackburn's poor run of recent form, many are eyeing this matchup as one that could deliver the so-called magic of the FA Cup.

Here's a closer look at the storylines ahead of the cup tie.

How they got here

Wrexham were matched up against fellow League Two teams and non-league sides in the first two rounds of the FA Cup this season and passed those tests with few complications, but were tasked with facing a higher-ranked team in the third round earlier this month. They punched above their weight with a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town, who sit 11 places above them in League One. It mirrored their FA Cup third round win a year earlier, when Wrexham pulled off an even bigger upset against Sheffield United, a Championship team that went on to earn promotion to the Premier League later that season.

This year's mini upset came in the midst of Wrexham's rise up English soccer's ranks. The team won the National League in the 2022-23 season and were promoted to League Two as a result, upgrading from a semi-professional to a fully professional side in the process. They have fared well in League Two so far this season -- they currently sit second place and as long as they stay in the top three, Wrexham will be automatically promoted to League One in a few months' time.

The stakes are high

Wrexham are taking an ambitious approach to the game, as the team's leading goalscorer Elliott Lee puts it. "It's all about trying to put on a great show," he said, per the BBC. "We have never seen a cup run as a distraction. If anything it makes us better, it gives us confidence playing these higher-league teams."

Even if the momentum seemingly favors them and 7,000 fans are traveling to support them, the pressure is certainly not on Wrexham. Blackburn will be eager to avoid fellow Championship side Ipswich's fate and avoid the upset, especially during a less-than-ideal season that sees them currently in 18th place. The hosts have also won just once in their 10 league games, so the cup tie against lower-league opposition is the definition of a must-win that could either help correct course or make a bad season worse.

Cupset watch

If Wrexham do pull off the upset, it would mark their deepest run in the FA Cup since the 1996-97 season, when they made it to the quarterfinals before being ousted by Chesterfield when both were in League One.

They would make club history while also notching some notable wins for lower-tier teams competing in the FA CUp. It would be the second-biggest upset of this year's fourth round action after Maidstone, who beat an Ipswich team 98 places above them in the soccer pyramid. They would also be the second-lowest ranked team left behind Maidstone, who compete in the sixth tier.

Wrexham would also be the second League Two side in as many years to advance to the round of 16 after Grimsby Town beat then-Championship team Luton Town last season. Grimsby made a run to the quarterfinals during that run, and if Wrexham get the chance to play another FA Cup game this season, they would have to tackle a monumental task to match Grimsby's achievement. The winner of Monday's tie awaits Premier League side Newcastle United, who are currently 10th place in the table.

How to watch and odds