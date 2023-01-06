Fifth-tier Wrexham will try to pull off an upset on Saturday when they visit Coventry City for a 2023 FA Cup third-round match at Coventry Arena. Coventry City are in the second-tier Championship but are in 14th place, while Wrexham are second in the National League. The Welsh team, famously owned by American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney since before last season, comes in on a 16-match unbeaten run. They average more than 2.5 goals per match. Coventry City's strength lies on the back line, and given their higher level of competition and that the match is on their turf, they enter as favorites.

Wrexham vs. Coventry City spread: Coventry City -0.5 (-130)

Wrexham vs. Coventry City over/under: 2.5 goals

Wrexham vs. Coventry City money line: Coventry City -128, Wrexham +325, Draw +260

COV: Coventry City have outscored their last 10 opponents 11-7, going 5-3-2

WRX: Wrexham have a 23-4 goal advantage in their past 10 matches (8-2-0)

Why Coventry City will win

The Sky Blues have faced much tougher competition than the Welshmen. They also have a stout back line that has allowed just 26 goals in 27 league matches. That is tied for third-fewest in the Championship. They also have allowed 81 shots on target, tied for sixth-fewest in the league. Coventry City are struggling, but they have been a much better team at Coventry Arena, earning 22 of their 35 points there (6-4-3). They have conceded 10 goals in 13 matches on their home ground.

Coventry City have won four of their past five FA Cup matches and face a Wrexham team that hasn't gone past the third round since 1999-2000. The Sky Blues have won six of their last seven cup games against non-league competition, while Wrexham have lost five of six against teams from the top two tiers. Viktor Gyokeres has a team-high 12 league goals, and Gustavo Hamer has scored four and set up four.

Why Wrexham will win

The Red Dragons have simply been dominant in the National League. Their only losses are to leader Notts County and third-place Chesterfield, and they have scored 64 goals in 24 matches. That trails only Notts County's 65 and is 13 more than any other team in the league. They have three of the top 10 scorers in the league, led by Paul Mullin, who is second with 17 goals. Ollie Palmer is tied for fifth with 12, and defender Aaron Hayden has 10 goals to rank 10th in the National League.

Wrexham have scored at least twice in 11 of the 16 games on their current unbeaten run. And while this one wouldn't be a massive upset, they pulled off one of the great all-time "giant-killings" in the FA Cup when they beat reigning champ Arsenal 2-1 in 1992. The new ownership has brought pressure, but it also has brought motivation and added talent. Mullin and Palmer are among the star players brought in from higher leagues to bolster the struggling side, so they aren't likely to be intimidated.

