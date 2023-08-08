Wrexham, the Welsh soccer club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, make their long-awaited return to the competition when they host Wigan in the first round of the 2023-24 EFL Cup on Tuesday. Wrexham have not appeared in the competition, also known as the Carabao Cup, since 2007-08, when they were trounced 5-0 by Aston Villa in the second round. Wigan, whose best finish was runner-up in 2005-06, dropped a 1-0 decision to Fleetwood Town in the first round of the EFL Cup last season.

Kickoff at Racecourse Ground is set for 3 p.m. ET. Wrexham are +100 favorites (risk $100 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Wrexham vs. Wigan odds, while Wigan are +265 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Wigan vs. Wrexham picks or 2023-24 EFL Cup predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

Now, Green has broken down Wrexham vs. Wigan from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Wigan vs. Wrexham:

Wrexham vs. Wigan money line: Wrexham +100, Wigan +265, Draw +230

Wrexham vs. Wigan over/under: 2.5 goals

Wrexham vs. Wigan spread: Wrexham -0.5 (+105)

WRE: The Red Dragons recorded 111 points in the National League last season to win their first league title in 45 years

WIG: The Latics finished last in the EFL Championship in 2022-23 and were relegated to EFL League One, which they won the previous season



Wrexham vs. Wigan picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Wrexham

The Red Dragons set several team records last season, including most wins (34) and goals scored (115). The team's return to EFL League Two after 15 campaigns in the National League began with a loss to Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday, but Wrexham did not struggle offensively. Dating back to last season, Wrexham have recorded at least three goals in six of their last nine league matches.

With 2022-23 leading scorer Paul Mullin (38 goals) sidelined due to a punctured lung, the Red Dragons received goals from defender Jacob Mendy, midfielder Jordan Davies and winger Anthony Forde in their season opener. The trio combined for a total of only 10 goals last campaign. Striker Ollie Palmer, who was second on the team with 17 goals in 2022-23, notched an assist on Saturday. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back Wigan

The Latics are looking to once again reign supreme in League One after winning the title three times in their last four seasons in the second-highest division of the EFL. Will Keane led the team with 12 goals in 2022-23 but departed to rejoin Preston North End of the EFL Championship, leaving the door open for someone to step up offensively for Wigan. Striker Charlie Wyke seized the opportunity by registering a brace in the team's season-opening 2-1 victory against Derby County.

The 30-year-old Wyke, who signed a three-year contract with Wigan after recording a career-high 25 goals with Sunderland in 2020-21, already has matched his total from last season. Defender Tom Pearce picked up an assist in Saturday's triumph after setting up Wyke's goal in the 72nd minute that broke a 1-1 deadlock. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Wrexham vs. Wigan picks

Green has broken down the EFL Cup first-round match from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets, while also offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can only see his EFL Cup picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins Wrexham vs. Wigan on Tuesday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Wigan vs. Wrexham have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has been profitable in multiple areas, and find out.