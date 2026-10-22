The Barclays Women's Super League is off to a running start in the 2026-27 season. Each of the 14 clubs already has a handful of games banked, with some contenders reminding the league exactly who they are, while others continue to stumble out of the gate. With so many ups and downs, that means it's the perfect time to queue up the power rankings.

After each matchweek, teams will be ranked based on overall performances or lackluster efforts. The latest rankings offer a chance to comment on results, breakout appearances, and questions heading into the upcoming matchweek. Make sure to check back as the season progresses and keep up with all the matches across CBS Sports platforms. To keep up with all the changes, check out my previous power rankings.

Defending champions Manchester City look like no one will challenge them for dropped points, despite Chelsea's best efforts. London City Lionesses refuse to let star power blind them, and Arsenal look stuck, but unfortunately, stuck inside quicksand. Teams fighting out of the middle might keep things interesting, especially Manchester United, who look primed to rival Tottenham for bragging rights.

CBS Sports is the home of the Barclays Women's Super League, and fans can watch all the latest games. Paramount+ will live stream all matches, and CBS Sports Network will additionally air one match per week, with select fixtures also broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Now on to the latest rankings:

1. Manchester City (--)

Bunny Shaw remains elite, and she extended her lead in the golden boot race with her seventh goal scored this season. But nothing ever comes easy in overall performances, so maybe that's the key takeaway for the defending champions after a nervy second-half performance.

2. Chelsea FC (--)

Chelsea's early stumble to open the season feels like preseason rust. The Blues look ruthless now, with Lauren James and Alyssa Thompson bringing creativity and clinical finishing in the final third.

3. London City Lionesses (+3)

If you're blinded by the star power on London City's roster, that's because there are too many to count on one hand. If there are signs of champagne problems, they aren't showing yet.

4. Tottenham (--)

Tottenham are desperately clinging to a fourth spot on the league table and on my rankings, but it feels like this might be the last week they're here. Consecutive weeks with an opportunity to measure up against the league's best, and they've shown they're still miles behind.

5. Arsenal (-2)

The pressure will only get more suffocating as the schedule moves on, and the seat will only get hotter for manager Renee Slegers if the team can't figure out how to build and sustain leads. Olivia Smith keeps knocking on the door of opportunity, but it's unclear if the coaching staff will answer.

6. Manchester United (+2)

Time to see if Manchester United have figured out how to balance their roster against the schedule. Head coach Eva Olid's side looks settled under her new management, with Ella Toone finally on the scoresheet. If Andrea Medina and Julia Zigiotti keep finding the net, it'll pay off for the Red Devils.

7. Liverpool (-2)

Manager Gareth Taylor needs to help the side sort out the finishing. Creating chances are only as good if the ball is ending up in goal, and hopefully Natalia Ramos' first WSL goal will be the first of many for the club.

8. Everton (-1)

While it's true defense can win championships, Everton's reliance on it means falling short against contenders in the regular season. A lack of reliable scoring keeps them stuck in the middle, but Hannah Cain's first goal this season could be a promising start to more.

9. Brighton & Hove Albion (--)

Olivia Garcia and Caitlin Hayes drove a late rally, with Fran Kirby's endless creativity and Maisie Symonds' leadership suggesting Brighton has more to offer than their record shows. Still, if manager Arturo Ruiz can get his team to roll out these performances against contenders, they need to be more consistent against lower-tier teams.

10. West Ham United (+1)

There might not be a better feeling than snapping a three-match winless run, and West Ham can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Manager Rita Guarino's team might not win the league, but they can certainly spoil the day for others, with threats on the ball in Kelly Gago and Viviane Asseyi.

11. Aston Villa (+1)

Sometimes a head coach firing leads to a performance bump, and Aston Villa's efforts proved that. Cheers to their first win thanks to a world-class finish by Chasity Grant. It's a much-needed lift, but one win under interim boss Brian Sørensen doesn't erase the poor start to the season.

12. Crystal Palace (-2)

It's spooky season, and the pendulum swings are going crazy for Crystal Palace. Manager Jo Potter has the team competing in narrow margins, but they've yet to turn those efforts into wins, despite good performances from Lexi Lloyd-Smith.

13. Birmingham City (--)

It should be a crime to be this low on the rankings when you have Oceane Hurte consistently flexing her goal-scoring ability week to week. Giving up more goals than she scores isn't helping, and Amy Merrick's side needs to tighten up defensively.

14. Charlton Athletic (--)

Sometimes it really is just about the journey, and the newly promoted side is writing chapter after chapter of new losses. Things will just get bumpier for manager Karen Hills and the club, with more of the league getting into form as the season rolls on.