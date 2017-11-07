WWE stars troll United fans in Manchester by wearing Liverpool uniforms

WWE stars Sheamus and Cesaro appeared on Monday Night Raw in Manchester, England wearing the jersey and shorts of Manchester United rival Liverpool, and they got some big boos from the crowd as expected. Here's a look at them in the uniform:

WWE stars Sheamus & Cesaro wear Liverpool FC kits during Monday night RAW in Manchester 🔴🔴🔴 Posted by 101 Great Goals.com on Monday, November 6, 2017

But it didn't end there. See, Manchester United is in second place in the league, while Liverpool is fifth. The Reds have gotten off to a not-so-fantastic start due to its poor defense. Where as teams at the top have allowed around six goals on average through 11 games, Liverpool has allowed 17. So you can probably guess what happened, right? The wrestlers' appearance only ended up in jokes about Liverpool's defense.

sign them up as CB's. Has to be better than what we are putting out there now. 😂 — CaptainFantastic8 (@LFChucKOP) November 7, 2017

Available?

Absolute legends, the main question is though, can they both play CB? — TheFootballGram_ (@TheFootballGram) November 7, 2017

Sorry Dejan Lovren.

We could do with a bit more muscle at the back — Colin freeman (@keeweeman) November 7, 2017

Ah, Twitter never disappoints. As for Liverpool's defense, it's been constant.

But at least you aren't Everton, Reds.