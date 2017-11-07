WWE stars troll United fans in Manchester by wearing Liverpool uniforms

Sheamus in place of Lovren could be an upgrade

WWE stars Sheamus and Cesaro appeared on Monday Night Raw in Manchester, England wearing the jersey and shorts of Manchester United rival Liverpool, and they got some big boos from the crowd as expected. Here's a look at them in the uniform:

WWE stars Sheamus & Cesaro wear Liverpool FC kits during Monday night RAW in Manchester 🔴🔴🔴

But it didn't end there. See, Manchester United is in second place in the league, while Liverpool is fifth. The Reds have gotten off to a not-so-fantastic start due to its poor defense. Where as teams at the top have allowed around six goals on average through 11 games, Liverpool has allowed 17. So you can probably guess what happened, right? The wrestlers' appearance only ended up in jokes about Liverpool's defense. 

Available?

Sorry Dejan Lovren. 

Ah, Twitter never disappoints. As for Liverpool's defense, it's been constant.

But at least you aren't Everton, Reds. 

