Wydad and Al Ain meet on Thursday for their last match of the FIFA Club World Cup as both sides have already been knocked out from the tournament, while both Juventus and Manchester City have advanced to the next stage. Wydad sit third in the group with zero points and two defeats, holding a better goal difference than Al Ain (-5 to -11). Wydad started the Club World Cup with a 2-0 loss to Manchester City, followed by a 4-1 defeat to Juventus, while Al Ain sit bottom of Group G with zero points and the worst goal difference at -11. They started the Club World Cup with a 5-0 loss to Juventus, followed by a 6-0 defeat to Manchester City. Here are the storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Wydad vs. Al Ain, odds

Date : Thursday, June 26 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, June 26 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Audi Field -- Washington D.C.



: Audi Field -- Washington D.C. Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Wydad +140; Draw +260; Al Ain +175

Possible lineups

Wydad XI: Benabid; Moufi, Meijers, Boutouil, Ferreira, Moufid; Amrabat, Malsa, El Moubarik, Lorch; Mailula.

Al Ain XI: Patricio; Autonne, Park, Rabia; Traore, Nader, Palacios, Chadli; Kaku; Laba, Rahimi.

Player to watch

Kodjo Laba, Al Ain -- The striker has been really positive in the tournament, producing a team-high three chances created and three shots. Despite that, Al Ain is the only side yet to score in the first two games and are aiming to score their first goal of the tournament in the last match against Wydad.

Storyline to watch

Why both sides struggled: Wydad have struggled in possession, averaging 35% and completing the third-fewest passes through two games (452). Despite edging their opponents in total shots (27 to 24), they've managed only one goal while conceding six. Thembinkosi Lorch, their sole scorer, leads the team with seven shots. Across two matches, Al Ain have conceded 11 goals at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, second-most after Auckland City's 17. They've averaged 32% possession (tied for third-lowest) and been outshot 37 to 14, tied for the second-fewest shots taken.

Prediction

Despite both sides are already eliminated, they will both try to avoid ending their tournament with zero points in the table. Pick: Wydad 2, Al Ain 2.

