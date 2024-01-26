The news of Jurgen Klopp stepping down from his role as Liverpool manager at the end of the current 2023-24 season immediately launched speculation over his possible successor. Bayer Leverkusen coach and Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso is considered one of the frontrunners for the job, as he's currently leading the Bundesliga table with Leverkusen and his team is still unbeaten so far this season.

The news of Klopp's departure was a surprise for many of the people working in the soccer industry, and the same was true of Alonso, who was asked during a pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Borussia Mönchengladbach about his future plans. He responded with praise for Klopp. "Big surprise in Liverpool, of course, for what Jurgen did in Liverpool I have great respect and admiration."

When pressed more about his intentions for his immediate future at the club, Alonso did his best to defuse the Liverpool talk.

"Speculation is normal. My focus is here in Leverkusen and have big motivation and I am very happy working with these players. My focus is for tomorrow."

Alonso was asked if he can rule out becoming the next Liverpool manager.

"Wow! This is a direct question, I don't have a direct answer. We are in an intense but beautiful journey and I'm trying to give my best. I am not in that moment to think about the next job. I am in the right place now. What's going to happen in the future I don't really know and don't really care at the moment."

It's clear that there's a big chance he will leave at the end of the season, regardless of what he will achieve with the German club. Xabi Alonso was linked with Real Madrid as well, before the Spanish giants confirmed a new deal for Carlo Ancelotti until the summer 2026.

Alonso played with Liverpool from 2004 to 2009, playing 210 games and scored 19 goals in all competitions. Among the titles won, he lifted the 2004-2005 UEFA Champions League, after beating AC Milan on penalties. After coaching the Real Madrid Academy, he joined Real Sociedad B in 2019, before Bayer Leverkusen appointed him in 2022. In his first season in Germany, Bayer ended sixth in the table and were eliminated by AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League semifinals, while this season they are fighting to win the Bundesliga title for the first time in club's history. They are currently four points ahead of Bayer Munich and are still unbeaten in all competitions (27 wins, three draws so far).