Liverpool, owned by John Henry's Fenway Sports Group, announced it was withdrawing from the proposed European Super League on Tuesday. The Super League has suspended its organizing plans as all six Premiere League teams have now dropped out.

That same day, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts commented on the proposed new breakaway league and had questions about its plans. Bogarts also just happened to be wearing a Liverpool jersey, but addressed his outfit choice right away.

"Total coincidence for this shirt, just so you guys know," he said while laughing.

He then went on to discuss Henry, who also owns the Red Sox, and Liverpool withdrawing from the Super League:

"I don't play soccer but I like it the way it is. Why would you put so many of those awesome teams to be in one league? I saw someone say the other day that it's special when Liverpool plays Real Madrid maybe one time a year, or one time in every four years in the Champions League. But now you're going to play them every year? It's more special if it happens occasionally."

Henry later apologized to Liverpool fans for ever aligning with the Super League in a video.

"I want to apologize to all the fans and supporters of Liverpool Football Club for all the disruption I caused over the past 48 hours. It goes without saying but should be said that the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans," Henry said. "No one thought any differently in England, and over these 48 hours it was very clear that it would not stand. We heard you. I heard you."

He continued, saying he wants to work towards the club's best interests and apologized for letting the fans down. When approached and asked about his future with Liverpool and ownership plans, Henry did not have much to say.

Before falling apart, the Super League planned to offer permanent spots to some of the world's biggest soccer clubs and play matches midweek -- all while allowing the involved clubs to remain in their domestic competitions.