How Yan Diomande went from Florida prep talent to potential World Cup 2026 breakout star with Ivory Coast

Generally, for a young player, a World Cup can be a breakout moment, but for RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande, 19, he has already announced his arrival. With 13 goals and nine assists in all competitions, Diomande helped the club return to Champions League soccer while also firmly establishing himself as one of the best young players in the world. Diomande is on the radar of some of the biggest clubs on the globe, and he has already starred for Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations. Instead of the World Cup being a break-out moment, it is a chance to take the next step to superstardom.

Even with a roundabout path that saw him spend his high school years in Florida between Yulee High School and DME Academy, Diomande was showing signs of stardom almost immediately upon arrival at the boarding school in 2022.

"With Dio, everyone just sees his incredible speed and pace and tenacity, and how hard he works on both sides of the ball. I mean, to see somebody run as fast as he can run is, you know, that's a gift," DME Academy president and CEO Seth Brown said, reminiscing on Diomande's time at DME Academy.

But it's about more than just what happens on the pitch, and it can be seen from talking to Diomande or seeing what those close to him have to say. He's a humble person who is well-rounded despite still being a teenager himself. Being born in Ivory Coast and making the transition to America is far from an easy process, but for Diomande, he took it in stride, saying, "It was easy. It is really difficult in Africa. I know I was alone, and it was difficult with the language, with the culture. But it was a great experience."

But from the moment he excelled at DME Academy, essentially every year, Diomande has been in a different environment, going from Florida to Leganes in Spain in 2025, playing just 10 games. But those 10 games were enough to convince RB Leipzig in Germany to pay his 20 million euro release clause.

Now, it's time for the biggest platform of all.

From Florida to European stardom

Diomande described coming to the United States as a tough transition, but he was able to adjust quickly, making it a great experience in the long run, but that's also where landing in the right place was critical.

"When you're a young person in a boarding school environment, you don't want to be singled out as different or special. You want to be viewed as normal and a part of the process and your family. I think where we were able to support Dio the most was that he could just be a kid growing up in an environment where he knew he was safe, people were caring about him, he could be himself, and he could grow and mature. He's mature well beyond his years," Brown said.

"That's the thing about why I think DME was the right place for him at the right time. We could support him in that moment when he needed it. He was going to be a fantastic player regardless; he has an incredible drive to be competitive and be a better player. So for us, it was nurturing him and helping him grow holistically. It wasn't necessarily about soccer; it was about human development, and I think that's really where we were able to support him the most."

Being away from home, that support system is critical, and it's something that has set him up for success early, which led to being signed out of Leganes by RB Leipzig after only 10 LaLiga appearances. But that's the Leipzig way, being a club that identifies talent early and is able to strike while they're still affordable, as club CEO Tatjana Haenni described during a roundtable in March. Usually, players as young as he is would start at Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, like Erling Haaland, but the talent was noticed to skip that step, with Diomande going right to Germany.

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"Our ID is really young, talented players, and we have been doing great in that aspect, but the global landscape has changed. We're not the only ones looking for young players," Haenni said. "Many other clubs are doing the same now so we have to get even better on it and we have an amazing facility here, a great infrastructure, a wonderful academy and we have all the potential to be the best in class to develop young players and it's known as a young player, if you come to RB Leipzig, you know that this might be the next steps in your career to become a world class player, which we have right now with [Yan] Diomande, who is probably one of our greatest players -- not [just] ours but in the Bundesliga."

But while Diomande's thriving in Germany, let's take a look at how he got there.

No to MLS, yes to Europe

Knowing that he saw his own future in Europe, it was clear that, despite serious interest from Major League Soccer, including trials with the Colorado Rapids, Diomande wasn't going to entertain offers stateside, despite them coming in for him.

"I didn't want to start my career there. That's why [I didn't sign for an MLS team], this is the only problem," Diomande said.

Going abroad, he had time to train with Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Olympiacos, and Rangers before eventually joining Leganes, where he'd go on to make 10 senior squad appearances before moving to RB Leipzig a year later. That time with Palace in particular was insightful as Diomande trained with England talent Eberechi Eze and France superstar Michael Olise while with the Eagles.

"I was talking with Chelsea with the club, and I was young, so I didn't know what was going on, but for me it was funny to go to Chelsea and train with them and then go to Crystal Palace and see players like Olise, Eze and stuff like this, and it was a lot, but it was a good experience," Diomande said.

During the World Cup, there is a path where he'll face off against Olise and France in a moment where things would come full circle on the world's biggest stage. While they have squared off for their clubs, it's a different stage when national teams get involved, which would make that meeting special. With how this year has gone with Diomande and Olise both helping lead their clubs and countries, it would only be fitting to clash at this stage.

The pressure of the World Cup will be a new frontier for Diomande, but he was able to get some experience for Ivory Coast during AFCON, where he scored a goal and was heavily involved in the attack for Les Elephants. And that has given him the foundation to build off of.

"This year was amazing for me to play in AFCON, play in World Cup qualifying, qualify for the Champions League and I'm on the way to play in the World Cup, so I'm going to say that I'm proud of me and proud of the person who has followed me since the beginning and I want to thank the club for giving me this amazing opportunity to be here today, so yeah, I'm grateful," Diomande said.

But despite links abroad to clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United, he's ensuring that his focus is on the task at hand and on improving every day and succeeding at the World Cup. While that's happening, people will be looking on from DME Academy to see what Diomande does with Ivory Coast.

"I can guarantee you that whenever he's playing, there will be a room full of adults and kids tuned in to watch the matches," Brown said. "We're all World Cup crazy here right now anyway, and that's been a topic of conversation in the cafeteria every day. It makes it even better that we have one of our former players playing in the event. "

Just the beginning

Talking to Diomande, it's no surprise that he has gotten to this point, as his drive has made settling into a rigorous German training schedule simple.

"I'm working to improve everything every day because you're not perfect. For me, every day you need to work, you need to try and improve something, even one percent every day is good, and I'm not going to stop working because I have a lot of mistakes, and you need to work every day and work hard," Diomande said, reflecting on what his goals are next.

Even with transfer links and the World Cup around the corner, the only thing that he's focused on is what happens on the pitch because that is what will influence the future.

"I don't think about it too much because my focus is on the pitch; my job is playing football, that takes care of everything, but it gives me a lot of motivation to see people talking about me."

With a strong performance at the World Cup, there's every chance that Diomande has already played his last game for RB Leipzig, and if that is the case, it's a journey that he'll look back on fondly, although he's not looking to leave the club either.

"I will never forget this. It's not just about playing football. Most people can only see what happens on the pitch, but the club has helped me so much with my family and my mom," Diomande said. "Young kids like me, I have a lot of things that happen, but nobody knows other than the club. They did a lot for me, so I'm grateful, and all I can do is help them on the pitch."

But when it comes to clubs around the world, there's a price that would be too much to refuse for Leipzig, and that's something that the club is very much aware of, considering the financial state of soccer outside of the Premier League.

"If Leipzig wins the league anytime, we'll probably sell the five best players. Next year, you have to find five players who have a similar quality,"head of global soccer at Red Bull, Jurgen Klopp said during a roundtable. "Money's a real subject in England. In Germany, we just accept that Bayern [Munich] has more money, so we don't think about it … Everybody knows it. Who cares?"

Anyone would want to have Diomande for Champions League soccer next season, but with a strong World Cup, that soccer may be played elsewhere. It's a good problem for a team to have on their hands, though, as it'd mean that one of the most exciting dribblers in the world, and one of the most exciting teenagers in the entire World Cup pool, has performed to his potential, putting on a show in front of the world where the sky appears to be the limit.