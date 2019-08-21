Young Boys vs. Red Star Belgrade updates: Live Champions League game scores, results for Wednesday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Young Boys vs. Red Star Belgrade soccer game
Red Star Belgrade is set to take on Young Boys in the first leg of the Champions League playoff round at Stade de Suisse Wankdorf at 3 p.m. ET August 21st. Whoever loses (based on the aggregate score of this leg and the next) will be relegated to the group stage of the Europa League.
Red Star Belgrade made it to the group stage last season but failed to advance to the knockout phase. As for Young Boys, they were also eliminated in the group stage.
Red Star Belgrade tied against FC Copenhagen in their previous round but narrowly survived with a 7-6 shootout score. This is Young Boys' first Champions League match of the season.
Both teams advanced past the playoff round last year, so whichever team is kicked out of the league is sure to suffer an extra disappointment. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.
