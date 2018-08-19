Young Sporting KC fan has her birthday wish come true thanks to Johnny Russell's heartwarming gesture

The forward found a girl with a sign that read 'Johnny Russell, it’s my 9th birthday!' after the match

For young fans all over the world, going to see a professional soccer match is an opportunity for kids to see their idols. Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell played the role of hero on Sunday, but not for what he did on the pitch. Sure, he scored a goal in the 3-0 win over the Portland Timbers, but what he did after the match was even better. A young girl held up a sign during the game that read "Johnny Russell, it's my 9th birthday!" What did Russell do after the match? He went to meet her and gave her the jersey he wore during the match. Take a look:

Classy. It may seem like something small, but he just gave her a moment that she will never forget and a jersey she can frame and cherish for years to come. That's what it is all about in the end -- the fans, and creating memories for them to carry with them. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories