📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Sept. 1

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Dortmund vs. Heidenheim, 2:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇮🇹 Serie A: Roma vs. Milan, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Luton Town vs. West Ham, 3 p.m. ➡️ USA Network

🇺🇸 NWSL: Kansas City Current vs. Angel City, 8 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇦🇷 Primera Division: Central Cordoba vs. Piatense, 8 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Saturday, Sept. 2

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m. ➡️ USA Network

🇪🇸 La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Getafe, 10:15 a.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Gladbach vs. Bayern Munich, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇮🇹 Serie A: Napoli vs. Lazio, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇦🇷 Primera Division: Huracan vs. Colon, 6 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 NWSL: Racing Louisville vs. Portland Thorns, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 MLS: New England Revolution vs. Austin FC, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV+

🇧🇷 Brasileirão: Botafogo vs. Flamengo, 8 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Sunday, Sept. 3

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Premiership: Rangers vs. Celtic, 7 a.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Arsenal vs. Manchester United, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ NBC

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Union Berlin vs. RB Leipzig, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇮🇹 Serie A: Empoli vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇪🇸 La Liga: Osasuna vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇧🇷 Brasileirão: Corinthians vs. Palmeiras, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇦🇷 Primera Division: Rosario Central vs. Talleres Cordoba, 3:15 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 NWSL: San Diego Wave vs. Houston Dash, 8 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 MLS: LAFC vs. Inter Miami, 10 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV+

⚽ The Forward Line

Lukaku moves to Roma as deadline day hits



Getty Images

Transfer deadline day is finally here, and while it promises to be a busy day for many, one high-profile move was completed before the day began. Romelu Lukaku officially joined AS Roma on loan from Chelsea yesterday, ending his months-long transfer saga and reuniting him with former manager Jose Mourinho. As Francesco Porzio writes, signing Lukaku continues a rebuild started when owner Dan Friedkin took over the club in 2020 -- and he could be crucial to overcome an early-season run of bad form.

Porzio: "Dan and Ryan Friedkin were instrumental in the signing of Romelu Lukaku as he is central to their vision for AS Roma to finish in the top four of Serie A. The declared target for the last year of contract of [Mourinho] is to enter in the top four this season, despite AS Roma starting off by getting only one point in two games, after drawing at home against Salernitana and losing to Hellas Verona last weekend."

Lukaku could make his debut as soon as Friday, when Roma host AC Milan (2:45 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and check out our Christian Pulisic star cam on CBS Sports Golazo Network).

Elsewhere, the biggest storyline of the day is whether or not Mohamed Salah will stick around at Liverpool or become the latest player to join a team in the Saudi Pro League. James Benge reports that Liverpool rejected an offer of £100 million plus £50 million in add-ons from Al-Ittihad to reaffirm their stance that they will not sell Salah. The club may not be ready to quit, though.

Benge: "Al-Ittihad and their owners the Public Investment Fund (PIF) are not expected to take no for an answer, however. One source close to the sovereign wealth fund told CBS Sports that "money won't be a problem" if it allows the Saudi Pro League to secure the most high-profile Muslim footballer in the world. Salah would be paid a salary that would place him alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar as the highest paid sportsman in the country whilst his acquisition would be viewed as a transformative deal that makes amends for their aborted pursuit of Lionel Messi."

LIVE BLOG: Stay in the loop as deadline day unfolds with our up-to-the-minute updates, and catch an hour-long transfer deadline day special at 5 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Sponsored by Paramount+

🔗 Midfield Link Play

Messi, Miami land in L.A.

The actors might be on strike, but Lionel Messi's star will shine bright in Los Angeles as Inter Miami travel to LAFC for a Sunday night matchup. Miami's push for the playoffs took a hit on Wednesday when the team drew 0-0 against Nashville SC, which marked Messi's first game for the club in which he did not score or pick up an assist. It leaves them 10 points behind ninth place Chicago Fire with eight games to play, and gives both teams plenty to prove on Sunday. Miami will aim to show that it is worthy of a playoff spot, while the Western Conference's second-best team may have the credentials to properly stop Miami in its tracks for the first time since Messi's arrival.

Miami will be without Messi for a crucial game next week, though. He was named to the Argentina team that will take part in World Cup qualifiers this month, which will rule him out of the team's game against Sporting Kansas City on Sept. 9. The same issue could pop up again next month, when World Cup qualifying continues in South America. It's worth noting that two other MLS players were called up by Argentina: Alan Velasco of FC Dallas and Thiago Almada of Atlanta United.

Here are some more headlines to kick off your weekend.

