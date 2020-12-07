Zenit St. Petersburg are still searching for their first win in their Champions League campaign on Matchday 6 as they host Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. Dortmund has already qualified for the round of 16, but still have a chance to win Group F with a win over Zenit.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 8

: Tuesday, Dec. 8 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET

: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : St. Petersburg Stadium -- St. Petersburg, Russia

: St. Petersburg Stadium -- St. Petersburg, Russia Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Zenit+360; Draw +275; Dortmund -130 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Zenit: The team is in fourth place and out of contention ahead of Matchday 6. Zenit have finished last in their group for the 2nd consecutive season and will finish with the lowest point total in their 8 UCL appearances. They'll be playing for pride come Tuesday and they will need a strong performance from central midfielder Aleksandr Yerokhin if they want to stop Dortmund's attack.

Dortmund: The Bavarian side have already secured their place in the knockout rounds as they visit Zenit for the final matchday, but are looking to win consecutive Champions League away games for the first time since October 2016. The team will be without Erling Haaland but have more than enough talent to pull off the win with young American talent Gio Reyna on the pitch.

Prediction

Despite missing their wunderkind, Dortmund lock up the group with a win Pick: Dortmund 2, Zenit 0