Champions League is back in action on Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Juventus @ Zenit

What to Know

Juventus and Zenit will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Wednesday Oct. 20 at Saint-Petersburg Stadium as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Juventus collected three points with a 1-0 win over Chelsea in their previous leg. Likewise, Zenit won 4-0 against Malmo three weeks ago. Right now, Juventus (six points) leads Group H, while Zenit (three points) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. We'll see if Zenit can prevent Juventus from accumulating any more points. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

How To Watch