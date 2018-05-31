Zidane quits as Real Madrid manager just days after winning third straight Champions League

Just five days after becoming the first manager in history to win a third consecutive Champions League, Zinedine Zidane shocked the international sports world by announcing that he has resigned as Real Madrid manager in a surprise press conference on Thursday in Madrid.

Zidane, 45, said during his press conference that the team needs a new voice.

"I made the decision to not continue next year as the coach of Real Madrid," Zidane said.

"I think it is time for everyone. First for me, but also for the squad, for the club. I know it's weird timing, but it is an important moment and a moment where this needed to be done for everybody ... This team needs to keep winning and needs a change for that. I need another challenge."

While the press conference came out of nowhere, it's really not all that surprising. After all, we've seen Real Madrid fire coaches after winning the Champions League. Seeing one step down after so much success is a different look, however. Zidane coached 149 games for the club, the most since Jose Mourinho's 178 from 2010 to 2013. No manager has been at the helm for more than 149, other than Mourinho, since Vicente Del Bosque 15 years ago.

In addition to the three European titles, Zidane also won six other titles with the club, including one league crown.

We will have more on this breaking news, including what may be ahead in a possibly significant turnaround in Madrid for the European champs, as it continues to develop.